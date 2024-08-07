Tony Smith’s Newly Released “A Brief Walk through the Books of the New Testament” is an Insightful and Accessible Resource
“A Brief Walk through the Books of the New Testament” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tony Smith is an engaging and informative exploration of the New Testament, offering readers a clear and concise understanding of its books and major themes.
New Orleans, LA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Brief Walk through the Books of the New Testament”, a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of key biblical concepts and themes, is the creation of published author, Tony Smith.
Smith shares, “The Bible is the written Word of God that reveals to us God’s purpose for His Creation. In the Old Testament, God makes it clear that mankind is separated from Him by his sin nature, and He appointed one day in the year that addressed the matters for man’s sin—the Day of Atonement. On the Day of Atonement, sacrificial blood was shed and taken from the sin offering in the temple, brought by the High Priest into the Most Holy Place, and there the High Priest sprinkled it before the Lord seven times. This atoned for the sins as of that day, but did not atone for our sin nature for which the prophesied Messiah was expected to come to be our atonement. He would come, as the Old Testament prophets predicted, to deliver whoever will receive Him into their hearts the grace of complete forgiveness for our sin nature and life eternal in Christ. This is the New Testament, New Covenant offered by God, the Son of Man, meeting the human need that emanates from our souls seeking identity: “Who am I; why am I here; where am I going.”
“The Word of God is where we find answers to these needs, speaking to the deepest part of our being. As children of God through having receiving Christ, our old sin nature has died in Christ’s shed blood on the Cross, and our new life begins in His resurrection and continues in eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Smith’s new book provides a valuable resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the New Testament. Through this work, readers are guided through the key messages and theological insights of each book, enhancing their spiritual journey and biblical knowledge.
Consumers can purchase “A Brief Walk through the Books of the New Testament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Brief Walk through the Books of the New Testament,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “The Bible is the written Word of God that reveals to us God’s purpose for His Creation. In the Old Testament, God makes it clear that mankind is separated from Him by his sin nature, and He appointed one day in the year that addressed the matters for man’s sin—the Day of Atonement. On the Day of Atonement, sacrificial blood was shed and taken from the sin offering in the temple, brought by the High Priest into the Most Holy Place, and there the High Priest sprinkled it before the Lord seven times. This atoned for the sins as of that day, but did not atone for our sin nature for which the prophesied Messiah was expected to come to be our atonement. He would come, as the Old Testament prophets predicted, to deliver whoever will receive Him into their hearts the grace of complete forgiveness for our sin nature and life eternal in Christ. This is the New Testament, New Covenant offered by God, the Son of Man, meeting the human need that emanates from our souls seeking identity: “Who am I; why am I here; where am I going.”
“The Word of God is where we find answers to these needs, speaking to the deepest part of our being. As children of God through having receiving Christ, our old sin nature has died in Christ’s shed blood on the Cross, and our new life begins in His resurrection and continues in eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Smith’s new book provides a valuable resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the New Testament. Through this work, readers are guided through the key messages and theological insights of each book, enhancing their spiritual journey and biblical knowledge.
Consumers can purchase “A Brief Walk through the Books of the New Testament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Brief Walk through the Books of the New Testament,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories