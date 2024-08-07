Sandra Pratt’s Newly Released "Where’s Ralph?" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Adventure That Will Captivate Young Minds
“Where’s Ralph?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Pratt is an endearing tale of a missing hamster that captures the imagination of young readers, teaching lessons of love, responsibility, and the joy of unexpected surprises.
Mt Laurel, NJ, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Where’s Ralph?”: a charming and delightful story inspired by true events, featuring a beloved hamster and the adventurous search to find him. “Where’s Ralph?” is the creation of published author, Sandra Pratt, who lives in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. She is a retired elementary school teacher and a graduate of Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After thirty years in the classroom, Sandra continued using her teaching gifts by tutoring adults in the English language, as well as mentoring elementary school students.
Pratt shares, “There’s a missing hamster in the house! This unique story about a beloved hamster and his new family was inspired by a true event.
“Ralph is a golden teddy bear hamster—a Christmas wish come true for two young siblings. But one evening, the adventurous little creature escapes from his cage. The children look everywhere for their adorable furry pet. After an extensive search, it seems that Ralph may never be found. Thus the title, Where’s Ralph?
“This easy-to-read tale will appeal to young children. It will captivate their hearts and stimulate their imaginations. Moreover, young readers and their parents will be touched by the heartwarming surprise ending.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Pratt’s new book offers a heartwarming narrative that entertains and teaches important values, making it a perfect read for families and young readers alike.
Consumers can purchase “Where’s Ralph?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where’s Ralph?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
