Emmy Award-Winning Filmmakers Present "Moved by Waters" Aug. 13 in Iowa City
Documentary focuses on diverse groups and individuals working together for the health of the Upper Mississippi Watershed.
Iowa City, IA, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emmy award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films turned their lens on the Upper Mississippi watershed in Iowa and Illinois for their new documentary “Moved by Waters.” The film program will be presented on Tuesday, August 13, 6:30 p.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn Street, Iowa City, Iowa. The Rundle’s Emmy award-winning short documentary “Over and Under: Wildlife Crossings” and their Emmy-nominated short documentary “Places to be Wild” will also screen, followed by a ‘Talk Back’ with the filmmakers and conservationist Brad Friedhof. The program is free to the public and sponsored by Johnson County Conservation.
What unites us is more important than what divides us. “Moved by Waters” is an uplifting and inspirational new documentary that depicts collaborative projects involving organizations and diverse groups of students, teachers, artists, farmers, and volunteers of all ages. Setting aside political or other differences, all are working toward improving the quality of water in the Upper Mississippi Watershed.
Did you know a piece of trash discarded in an Iowa City neighborhood can end up in the Gulf of Mexico? How is water quality monitored and evaluated? Is water pollution an urban or rural challenge? How does water quality affect wildlife and their habitat? We all need water that is clean and safe to drink, and the people and projects in "Moved by Waters" model a way forward that benefits people, and the environment.
“The ‘Moved by Waters’ story is the opposite of the national narrative. The national narrative tells us that Americans are too divided politically to work together on anything,” said director-writer Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. “The diverse groups and individuals we met and talked to while making this film showed us the opposite.”
“Ultimately, we need clean water to survive,” says Amy Kay in the film. “Not to be too doomsday-esque, but if we can’t work together for something that we need to survive, we’re in big trouble.” Kay is the Clean Water Manager for the City of Davenport.
“Every creature great or small has an intrinsic, innate value in and of itself. Mother Nature doesn’t need us, but we need Mother Nature,” Dave Murcia said in the film. “So when it comes down to clean water specifically we are the one animal on this planet that pollutes its own environment.”
“When we get to talk conservation and water quality, I get real excited, because it’s such an area that has changed in my lifetime and I’ve been a part of it,” says Davenport, Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt in the film. Ewoldt is the former president of the Iowa Soybean Association.
“I’m a sixth generation farmer,” Mike Paustian said during his interview for the film. “My grandfather and my father spent a lot of time trying to make improvements to the farm and minimize the impact on the environment. And now it’s my turn to care for the farm and make sure it’s in good shape for the next generation.”
"Moved by Waters" was made possible by a grant from Roger Ross Gipple.
The mission of the Johnson County Conservation Board is to improve the quality of natural resources and native species for Johnson County residents through programs emphasizing conservation of natural resources, conservation education, and natural resource based recreation.
Fourth Wall Films is a four-time regional Emmy award-winning independent media production company formerly located in Los Angeles, California and now based in Moline, Illinois.
What unites us is more important than what divides us. “Moved by Waters” is an uplifting and inspirational new documentary that depicts collaborative projects involving organizations and diverse groups of students, teachers, artists, farmers, and volunteers of all ages. Setting aside political or other differences, all are working toward improving the quality of water in the Upper Mississippi Watershed.
Did you know a piece of trash discarded in an Iowa City neighborhood can end up in the Gulf of Mexico? How is water quality monitored and evaluated? Is water pollution an urban or rural challenge? How does water quality affect wildlife and their habitat? We all need water that is clean and safe to drink, and the people and projects in "Moved by Waters" model a way forward that benefits people, and the environment.
“The ‘Moved by Waters’ story is the opposite of the national narrative. The national narrative tells us that Americans are too divided politically to work together on anything,” said director-writer Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. “The diverse groups and individuals we met and talked to while making this film showed us the opposite.”
“Ultimately, we need clean water to survive,” says Amy Kay in the film. “Not to be too doomsday-esque, but if we can’t work together for something that we need to survive, we’re in big trouble.” Kay is the Clean Water Manager for the City of Davenport.
“Every creature great or small has an intrinsic, innate value in and of itself. Mother Nature doesn’t need us, but we need Mother Nature,” Dave Murcia said in the film. “So when it comes down to clean water specifically we are the one animal on this planet that pollutes its own environment.”
“When we get to talk conservation and water quality, I get real excited, because it’s such an area that has changed in my lifetime and I’ve been a part of it,” says Davenport, Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt in the film. Ewoldt is the former president of the Iowa Soybean Association.
“I’m a sixth generation farmer,” Mike Paustian said during his interview for the film. “My grandfather and my father spent a lot of time trying to make improvements to the farm and minimize the impact on the environment. And now it’s my turn to care for the farm and make sure it’s in good shape for the next generation.”
"Moved by Waters" was made possible by a grant from Roger Ross Gipple.
The mission of the Johnson County Conservation Board is to improve the quality of natural resources and native species for Johnson County residents through programs emphasizing conservation of natural resources, conservation education, and natural resource based recreation.
Fourth Wall Films is a four-time regional Emmy award-winning independent media production company formerly located in Los Angeles, California and now based in Moline, Illinois.
Contact
Fourth Wall FilmsContact
Tammy Rundle
309-797-0544
www.FourthWallFilms.com
Tammy Rundle
309-797-0544
www.FourthWallFilms.com
Categories