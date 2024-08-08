Reverend Fred Davis’s Newly Released "Super Lion" is an Inspirational Tale of Divine Power and Transformation

“Super Lion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend Fred Davis is a captivating children's book that presents the profound message of Jesus Christ's dual nature as both the Lamb of God and the Lion of Judah. Through engaging storytelling and vivid illustrations, Reverend Davis conveys the timeless truth that Jesus, while appearing as a defenseless lamb, possesses the power and majesty of the Almighty God, symbolized by the Super Lion.