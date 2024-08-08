Reverend Fred Davis’s Newly Released "Super Lion" is an Inspirational Tale of Divine Power and Transformation
“Super Lion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend Fred Davis is a captivating children's book that presents the profound message of Jesus Christ's dual nature as both the Lamb of God and the Lion of Judah. Through engaging storytelling and vivid illustrations, Reverend Davis conveys the timeless truth that Jesus, while appearing as a defenseless lamb, possesses the power and majesty of the Almighty God, symbolized by the Super Lion.
Tulare, CA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Super Lion”, an imaginative journey into the divine nature of Jesus Christ, is the creation of published author Reverend Fred Davis.
Davis shares, “This book was an idea to help kids see that Jesus Christ laid down His life, and he came as a mere man and the Lamb of God and is also known as the Lion of Judah. So my thought was that Jesus has all the same powers as God and portrayed Himself as that defenseless lamb when in actuality, He had all the powers of God inside a man. He had to be a lamb. But I wanted to illustrate that He also was God inside that lamb and could change anytime into God, the Super Lion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Fred Davis’s new book is more than just a children's book—it is a testament to the profound mysteries of faith and the transformative power of encountering Jesus Christ. With its engaging narrative and uplifting message, this book is sure to inspire and enlighten readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Super Lion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Lion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Davis shares, “This book was an idea to help kids see that Jesus Christ laid down His life, and he came as a mere man and the Lamb of God and is also known as the Lion of Judah. So my thought was that Jesus has all the same powers as God and portrayed Himself as that defenseless lamb when in actuality, He had all the powers of God inside a man. He had to be a lamb. But I wanted to illustrate that He also was God inside that lamb and could change anytime into God, the Super Lion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Fred Davis’s new book is more than just a children's book—it is a testament to the profound mysteries of faith and the transformative power of encountering Jesus Christ. With its engaging narrative and uplifting message, this book is sure to inspire and enlighten readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Super Lion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Lion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories