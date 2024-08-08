Mark Rico’s Newly Released "Marcus and Mr. Herbert" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Children’s Story
“Marcus and Mr. Herbert” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Rico is a touching children’s book that explores themes of forgiveness, friendship, and the application of biblical principles through the story of a young boy and his neighbor.
Sylmar, CA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Marcus and Mr. Herbert”: a warmhearted tale that explores key lessons of faith. “Marcus and Mr. Herbert” is the creation of published author, Mark Rico, is a retired tradesman, married with three grown children and two grandchildren. He enjoys reading, playing guitar, and spending time with his family. He resides with his wife Alma, in Sylmar, California.
Rico shares, “My story is about the relationship between a young boy named Marcus and his neighbor Mr. Herbert. After a misunderstanding, their relationship is reconciled when a life principle based on God’s Word is applied. The story is from a real-life experience. My hope is to help teach children learn a valuable life lesson and to live a happy, fuller life that pleases Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Rico’s new book presents a beautifully crafted narrative that highlights the importance of understanding and applying Christian values in everyday life, making it a wonderful resource for children and parents alike.
Consumers can purchase “Marcus and Mr. Herbert” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marcus and Mr. Herbert,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rico shares, “My story is about the relationship between a young boy named Marcus and his neighbor Mr. Herbert. After a misunderstanding, their relationship is reconciled when a life principle based on God’s Word is applied. The story is from a real-life experience. My hope is to help teach children learn a valuable life lesson and to live a happy, fuller life that pleases Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Rico’s new book presents a beautifully crafted narrative that highlights the importance of understanding and applying Christian values in everyday life, making it a wonderful resource for children and parents alike.
Consumers can purchase “Marcus and Mr. Herbert” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marcus and Mr. Herbert,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories