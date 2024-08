Iverine James’s Newly Released "Pray Without Ceasing" is a Profound Collection of Devotional Reflections

Kissimmee, FL, August 08, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Pray Without Ceasing”, a heartfelt compilation of prayers and reflections, is the creation of published author, Iverine James.James shares, “In this collection of words, I humbly acknowledge the magnificence of our Creator, the guiding light in our lives. I offer heartfelt gratitude for His boundless love, His wisdom, and His unwavering presence. Through these works of praise, I seek to express adoration, awe, and reverence. May our voices unite in glorifying His name and lifting our spirits to a new height. I dedicate this book to those who hunger for more of God’s presence.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iverine James’s new book offers readers a profound journey through the power of prayer, encouraging a deeper spiritual connection and continuous worship.Consumers can purchase “Pray Without Ceasing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Pray Without Ceasing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.