Iverine James’s Newly Released "Pray Without Ceasing" is a Profound Collection of Devotional Reflections
“Pray Without Ceasing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Iverine James is a heartfelt compilation of prayers and reflections that emphasize the importance of constant communion with God and the transformative power of faith.
Kissimmee, FL, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pray Without Ceasing”, a heartfelt compilation of prayers and reflections, is the creation of published author, Iverine James.
James shares, “In this collection of words, I humbly acknowledge the magnificence of our Creator, the guiding light in our lives. I offer heartfelt gratitude for His boundless love, His wisdom, and His unwavering presence. Through these works of praise, I seek to express adoration, awe, and reverence. May our voices unite in glorifying His name and lifting our spirits to a new height. I dedicate this book to those who hunger for more of God’s presence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iverine James’s new book offers readers a profound journey through the power of prayer, encouraging a deeper spiritual connection and continuous worship.
Consumers can purchase “Pray Without Ceasing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pray Without Ceasing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
