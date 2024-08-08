Robert Zadkiel Young’s Newly Released “Seeking Purpose: The Questions We Would Like to Ask, But Society Says We Can’t” is a Bold Exploration of Personal Empowerment
“Seeking Purpose: The Questions We Would Like to Ask, But Society Says We Can’t” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Zadkiel Young is an empowering guide that challenges societal norms and encourages readers to embrace their true potential and spiritual identity.
Kingslands, GA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Seeking Purpose: The Questions We Would Like to Ask, But Society Says We Can’t,” a provocative and motivational examination of the barriers that prevent individuals from pursuing their dreams and understanding their divine purpose, is the creation of published author, Robert Zadkiel Young.
Young shares, “We have every right to want better for ourselves. We just need to pursue them and stop placing our dreams on the back burner for others.
“It’s time to be selfish about you. You got what it takes, so make your life count. Seeking purpose is the whole idea. Stop fighting God and remember who you are. We are kings and queens of the Most High. Act like you got some sense and shine your light. Fighting against God won’t work. He always wins. I’m glad to be one of the few sacrificial lambs for God.
“Emiliano Zapata, a Mexican revolutionary leader, once said, 'I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees.' So choose! AMEN.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Zadkiel Young’s new book invites readers to question societal constraints and explore their divine purpose, offering inspiration and guidance for those seeking to fulfill their potential.
Consumers can purchase “Seeking Purpose: The Questions We Would Like to Ask, But Society Says We Can’t” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeking Purpose: The Questions We Would Like to Ask, But Society Says We Can’t,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
