Charles Filson’s Newly Released "Seeds of Encouragement" is a Heartwarming and Uplifting Collection
“Seeds of Encouragement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Filson is an encouraging collection of poems designed to inspire and uplift readers, offering solace and encouragement during challenging times.
Lansdale, PA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Seeds of Encouragement”: a touching collection of poems designed to inspire and uplift readers. “Seeds of Encouragement” is the creation of published author, Charles Filson, who was born in 1953, the third of seven sons. He was born with cerebral palsy and seizures. He started writing when he was in high school, but he started writing seriously after graduating in 1971. That’s when he started volunteering with an organization to help handicapped individuals. He started writing about their trials and how they overcame them. In 1987 he became a Special Olympics bowling coach. He lives in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.
Filson shares, “The enclosed poems were written mainly to encourage family, but also to help those who need encouragement at times they find themselves most depressed.
“I hope these words are able to encourage you and that you will, in turn, encourage others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Filson’s new book offers readers a motivational experience through poems that reflect resilience, hope, and the power of encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “Seeds of Encouragement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeds of Encouragement,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Filson shares, “The enclosed poems were written mainly to encourage family, but also to help those who need encouragement at times they find themselves most depressed.
“I hope these words are able to encourage you and that you will, in turn, encourage others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Filson’s new book offers readers a motivational experience through poems that reflect resilience, hope, and the power of encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “Seeds of Encouragement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeds of Encouragement,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories