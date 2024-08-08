Sycamore’s New Book, "Trail of Been," is a Gripping Account of Redemption and Self-Discovery That Offers Readers a Glimpse at Surviving Through Life’s Toughest Trials
New York, NY, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sycamore has completed her most recent book “Trail of Been”: a poignant narrative that explores one woman’s journey through loss, love, and redemption against the backdrop of the Appalachian Trail.
Based on real-life events that draw from the author’s own life, the “Trail of Been” invites readers on an unforgettable journey through every fear and emotion that thousands of women have traveled through. Deeply personal and candid, Sycamore’s tale conveys the perseverance of one faced with difficult challenges and choices in life, finding strength and, ultimately, peace in life’s journey.
“It was June 15, Liz Frances’s fifty-fifth birthday, and only five years behind on her life’s plan, when she took her first step onto the Appalachian Trail,” writes Sycamore. “Leaving behind her two sons, her ‘other,’ Dan, and the rest of her family with the exception for her closest, canine companion, Liz embarks on a journey where she finds a connection with a sycamore tree, a man she wished she had met years sooner, and ultimately rediscovers her roots.
“Liz had always managed to put herself on the most difficult path, sometimes jumping into the fire before knowing just how hot it would be. Haunted by her failures and disappointments—from a father who was never satisfied to an abusive ex-husband who drained every ounce of love she had to give—Liz fights through her stubborn pride and learns to lean on those around her, sometimes quite literally.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sycamore’s book explores themes of resilience, healing, as well as the quest for belonging that promises to captivate readers seeking stories of resilience and self-discovery. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Trail of Been” is sure to keep the pages turning and connect with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Trail of Been” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
