BeHealthy Counseling, LLC Honored with BBB Torch Award for Ethics 2024
Local Mental Health practice wins award for ethics.
Crestview, FL, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BeHealthy Counseling, LLC is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious BBB Torch Award for Ethics for 2024. This esteemed award is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and dedication to maintaining the highest standards of trust, integrity, and customer service.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics is presented to organizations that demonstrate exceptional ethical practices in their operations and interactions with clients, employees, and the community. BeHealthy Counseling, LLC was recognized for its transparent business dealings, commitment to ethical decision-making, and dedication to fostering a culture of trust.
"The team at BeHealthy Counseling, LLC is deeply honored to receive the BBB Torch Award for Ethics," said Ryan Bullard, owner and Licensed Therapist. "This award reflects the company's dedication to upholding the highest ethical standards and its commitment to providing compassionate, professional, and trustworthy mental health services to clients."
BeHealthy Counseling, LLC offers a wide range of mental health services, including individual therapy, family counseling, and specialized programs designed to address various mental health challenges. The team of licensed professionals is dedicated to supporting clients' mental and emotional well-being through personalized and evidence-based approaches.
This recognition by the BBB underscores BeHealthy Counseling, LLC's ongoing commitment to ethical practices and reinforces its mission to empower individuals and families to achieve their mental health goals in a safe, supportive, and respectful environment.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to clients, team members, and the community for their continuous support and trust. This achievement would not have been possible without their unwavering confidence in the services provided.
For more information about BeHealthy Counseling, LLC and its services, please visit the website at www.behealthycounseling.com or contact (850) 347-5457.
About BeHealthy Counseling, LLC
BeHealthy Counseling, LLC is a leading provider of mental health services based in Crestview, FL. Founded on the principles of trust, integrity, and compassion, the company's mission is to empower individuals and families to achieve their mental health goals through personalized, evidence-based approaches. The team of licensed professionals is committed to providing exceptional care and support to clients.
Media Contact:
Ryan Bullard
BeHealthy Counseling, LLC
Email: ryan.bullard@behealthycounseling.org
Phone: (850) 347-5457
Website: www.behealthycounseling.com
BeHealthy Counseling, LLC
"Empowering Your Mental Health Journey with Trust and Integrity"
