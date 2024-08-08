Author Paul Wickline’s New Book “'Twas The Week Before Christmas” Follows the Adventures of a Young Man Who Discovers That Santa Has Crash Landed Right Outside His House
Recent release “'Twas The Week Before Christmas” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Wickline tells the captivating story of a man who grows worried as Christmas soon approaches and not a single present has been delivered. But when he hears a commotion outside his house one night, the man steps outside to inspect, only to find Santa Claus himself stranded and in need of help.
Chardon, OH, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Wickline has completed his new book “'Twas The Week Before Christmas”: a charming story that follows a man who, after fretting why his Christmas presents haven’t been delivered, spots an unusual sight outside of his house and soon discovers a Christmas miracle and the surprise of his lifetime.
Wickline writes, “It’s almost Christmas… But no presents have been delivered! Then suddenly, the waiting is over… And surprise follows surprise! Grab your hat and dive into the fun!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Wickline’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling ride as they discover all the modern gadgets and upgrades Santa has made in order to make his deliveries on time, including a team of flying creatures instead of reindeer. Brimming with colorful artwork to help bring Wickline’s tale to life, “‘Twas The Week Before Christmas” is sure to capture the hearts of young readers, inviting them to relive this soon-to-be Christmas classic over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this fun and light-hearted work can purchase “'Twas The Week Before Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
