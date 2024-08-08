Author Paul Wickline’s New Book “'Twas The Week Before Christmas” Follows the Adventures of a Young Man Who Discovers That Santa Has Crash Landed Right Outside His House

Recent release “'Twas The Week Before Christmas” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Wickline tells the captivating story of a man who grows worried as Christmas soon approaches and not a single present has been delivered. But when he hears a commotion outside his house one night, the man steps outside to inspect, only to find Santa Claus himself stranded and in need of help.