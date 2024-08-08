Madison Kline’s Book, “The Constitution of America: An Inside Look at the Greatest Laws and Rights in American History,” is an Insightful and Informative Take on History
Recent release “The Constitution of America: An Inside Look at the Greatest Laws and Rights in American History” from Newman Springs Publishing author Madison Kline looks at the history of the Constitution and takes a detailed look at the important documents that came before the Constitution, the Constitution itself, and Supreme Court cases that concerned different parts of the Constitution.
Risingsun, OH, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Madison Kline, a student and content creator, has completed her new book “The Constitution of America: An Inside Look at the Greatest Laws and Rights in American History”: an engaging work that discusses and breaks down the six great documents that led to America today.
Author Madison Kline enjoys cooking, reading, writing, drawing, collecting, baking, hanging out with friends, making videos, playing video games, crocheting, painting, and sewing. Kline is a Gachatuber, a YouTuber who specializes in apps created by Luni, and has her own YouTube channel called TheLunaEclipse, where she makes videos primarily with Gacha Club and Gacha Life 2, though she is starting to expand into occasionally recording video games on the channel. Kline has two, soon to be three, cats. Kline loves spending time with her cats and her mom, and her favorite subject in school is English. Kline believes everyone has the right to follow their dreams, make a name for themselves, and live a good life.
Kline begins, “Long ago, in 1788, the Constitution of America was ratified, gaining all nine signatures required for its approval, just ten months after it was finalized in the Constitutional Convention of 1787. The Constitution of America is a lengthy document, with old-style writing that can make it difficult to understand, but it is a great document nonetheless. The Constitution of America is our founding document, the very document that created America and holds it together to this day, 234 years later at the time of writing.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Madison Kline’s educational account presents clear and concise information about how America came to be.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “The Constitution of America: An Inside Look at the Greatest Laws and Rights in American History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Madison Kline enjoys cooking, reading, writing, drawing, collecting, baking, hanging out with friends, making videos, playing video games, crocheting, painting, and sewing. Kline is a Gachatuber, a YouTuber who specializes in apps created by Luni, and has her own YouTube channel called TheLunaEclipse, where she makes videos primarily with Gacha Club and Gacha Life 2, though she is starting to expand into occasionally recording video games on the channel. Kline has two, soon to be three, cats. Kline loves spending time with her cats and her mom, and her favorite subject in school is English. Kline believes everyone has the right to follow their dreams, make a name for themselves, and live a good life.
Kline begins, “Long ago, in 1788, the Constitution of America was ratified, gaining all nine signatures required for its approval, just ten months after it was finalized in the Constitutional Convention of 1787. The Constitution of America is a lengthy document, with old-style writing that can make it difficult to understand, but it is a great document nonetheless. The Constitution of America is our founding document, the very document that created America and holds it together to this day, 234 years later at the time of writing.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Madison Kline’s educational account presents clear and concise information about how America came to be.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “The Constitution of America: An Inside Look at the Greatest Laws and Rights in American History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories