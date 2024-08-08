Madison Kline’s Book, “The Constitution of America: An Inside Look at the Greatest Laws and Rights in American History,” is an Insightful and Informative Take on History

Recent release “The Constitution of America: An Inside Look at the Greatest Laws and Rights in American History” from Newman Springs Publishing author Madison Kline looks at the history of the Constitution and takes a detailed look at the important documents that came before the Constitution, the Constitution itself, and Supreme Court cases that concerned different parts of the Constitution.