Author Tony Horsley’s New Book, “Gateway To America: A Business and Personal Memoir,” is a Captivating Tale That Chronicles a Lifetime of Adventure and Business Insights
Recent release “Gateway To America: A Business and Personal Memoir” from Covenant Books author Tony Horsley is a stirring autobiographical account that blends together personal anecdotes, business strategies, and valuable life lessons in order to provide a unique perspective on navigating challenges and embracing opportunities.
Duluth, GA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tony Horsley, who holds an extensive career in marketing and advertising, has completed his new book, “Gateway To America: A Business and Personal Memoir”: a compelling memoir that takes readers on an extraordinary journey through decades of personal and business experiences, offering a rich tapestry of adventures, insights, and invaluable lessons learned.
Originally from Birmingham, England, author Tony Horsley joined the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and served in Malaya with the Sherwood Foresters Regiment. After his military service, Horsley embarked on a career with ICI paints in England, gaining experience in advertising and marketing. In 1968, he immigrated to the United States, starting with Glidden paints in Atlanta and later moved to Cleveland as the national account manager. Promoted to national dealer sales manager in Toronto by 1977, Tony managed Glidden's Canada-wide trade sales before returning to Atlanta in 1981, when he founded Horsley Marketing Services. After retiring in 2006, Tony and his wife, Susan, became Realtors with Keller Williams, finding joy in assisting first-time homebuyers. In 2009, he joined Synta Paint Company as a sales and marketing consultant in Atlanta.
In “Gateway To America,” Tony Horsley invites readers into his remarkable life story, spanning from the tumultuous years of World War II in Europe to the dynamic landscape of business and entrepreneurship in North America. The memoir is a testament to resilience, innovation, and the pursuit of knowledge across continents and generations.
“This is not a textbook but rather a recapitulation of personal and business happenings, military service, adventures, successes, failures, and learning experiences of a lifetime in the United Kingdom, Malaya, and North America,” writes Horsley. “Discussed in detail are important guidelines for all entrepreneurs: wealth generation strategies, stock market and real estate investing, creating and launching a new business, writing a business plan, and how to register and trademark your brand.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tony Horsley’s new book is a culmination of the author’s accomplishments and failures, presented not as mere achievements but as valuable learning experiences. Deeply personal and candid, “Gateway To America” is sure to inspire readers from all walks of life with practical wisdom to navigate their own journeys in business and life.
Readers can purchase “Gateway To America: A Business and Personal Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
