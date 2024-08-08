Author José Luis Nieto Mingo’s New Book, “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron,” is a Fascinating Tale That Presents an Intriguing Exploration of Memory
Recent release “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron” from Covenant Books author José Luis Nieto Mingo is a compelling collection of short stories that delves into the enigmatic nature of memories, challenging readers to navigate the blurred lines between reality and illusion on an introspective journey through the labyrinth of the human mind.
Guynabo, PR, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- José Luis Nieto Mingo, a lawyer, a law professor, a columnist, and a doctoral student in the history of Puerto Rico, has completed his new book, “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron”: a Spanish-language collection of short stories exploring mysterious world of memories, where the boundary between reality and fantasy can sometimes blur.
Originally born in Madrid, author José Luis Nieto Mingo went to live with his parents and sister in Puerto Rico at the age of five, where he went to school for the first time. He studied history and law at universities in the United States and Puerto Rico, and since 1994, he has lived in Puerto Rico with his wife Glorín, with whom he has three daughters.
In “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron,” Nieto immerses readers in an introspective journey to examine the deceptive nature of memories, exploring how recollections shape one’s perception of the world around them. Throughout its pages, Nieto weaves a maze of distorted memories, evocative imagery, and tumultuous emotions, challenging readers to question their own understanding of reality.
“La memoria es traicionera y a veces nos juega malas pasadas. Decimos recordar cosas que tal vez nunca ocurrieron, pero eso no hace que nos parezcan menos reales,” writes Nieto. He continues, “‘Recuerdos de Cosas que Nunca Pasaron’ ... no pretende explicar por qué hay cosas que se nos quedan grabadas en la memoria a pesar de que no tienen nada de extraordinario. Se trata más bien de un intento de transmitir imágenes, obsesiones y sentimientos que necesariamente siempre se distorsionan cuando tratamos de contarlos.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, José Luis Nieto Mingo’s new book is an emotional journey that will force readers to confront our own perceptions and preconceptions, all while leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and beautifully crafted, “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron” invites readers to view the world through a new lens and is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
