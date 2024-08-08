Author José Luis Nieto Mingo’s New Book, “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron,” is a Fascinating Tale That Presents an Intriguing Exploration of Memory

Recent release “Recuerdos De Cosas Que Nunca Pasaron” from Covenant Books author José Luis Nieto Mingo is a compelling collection of short stories that delves into the enigmatic nature of memories, challenging readers to navigate the blurred lines between reality and illusion on an introspective journey through the labyrinth of the human mind.