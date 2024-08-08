Author E.a. Reining’s New Book, "From the Ocean to the Stars," is a Captivating and Heartfelt Poetic Journey to Transport Readers Through the Author’s Soul

Recent release “From the Ocean to the Stars” from Page Publishing author E.A. Reining is a stirring collection of poems that offers readers a poignant reflection on life's journey. With a mixture of sadness and acceptance, Reining's heartfelt verses take readers on a beautiful and introspective exploration of the human experience.