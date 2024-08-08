Author E.a. Reining’s New Book, "From the Ocean to the Stars," is a Captivating and Heartfelt Poetic Journey to Transport Readers Through the Author’s Soul
Recent release “From the Ocean to the Stars” from Page Publishing author E.A. Reining is a stirring collection of poems that offers readers a poignant reflection on life's journey. With a mixture of sadness and acceptance, Reining's heartfelt verses take readers on a beautiful and introspective exploration of the human experience.
Marion, OH, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E.A. Reining, a loving grandmother who currently resides in Tennessee and sees the world as a painting created by God, has completed her new book “From the Ocean to the Stars”: an evocative series of poems offering readers a glimpse into the author’s personal experiences, observations, and emotions throughout life.
In “From the Ocean to the Stars,” readers will discover a mixture of sadness and acceptance as they embark on a subtle trip through E. A. Reining’s journey of life. With each turn of the page, Reining offers a poignant journey of self-discovery as she pours her very heart and soul into each entry. Through Reining's lyrical prose and heartfelt verses, readers will be transported to new realms of thought and feeling, woven into a beautiful tapestry of strength and resilience.
Published by Page Publishing, E.A. Reining’s uplifting collection is a testament to the power of art to illuminate the human experience and transcend the boundaries of language and culture. Through her evocative verses, “From the Ocean to the Stars” will offer something for readers of all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression and encouragement to embrace the beauty and complexity of life's journey.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “From the Ocean to the Stars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
