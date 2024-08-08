Author Kenny Eagle’s New Book, "The Indian and the Immigrant: Part Two," Follows an Immigrant Fleeing a False Murder Charge Who Finds Himself in Indian Territory
Recent release “The Indian and the Immigrant: Part Two” from Page Publishing author Kenny Eagle is an action-packed novel that introduces Sheffy, an immigrant who has been falsely accused of murder, causing him to run for his life and end up in Indian Territory.
Knox, IN, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenny Eagle has completed his new book “The Indian and the Immigrant: Part Two”: a compelling story about an immigrant who flees to escape a false murder charge and befriends an Indian Brave called Good Crow.
Having been raised around family members from the Osage tribe, Author Kenny Eagle was taught the old ways of life in general. His birth father, Michael Running Eagle, was a proud Native American who followed the tradition of family ways. Later in life, Kenny was adopted by Basil Heath, also known as Chief White Eagle, known for being a radio and television personality. Kenny has written this story differently from most books about Native American ancestry to remove the stereotype of the Out West nomad tribes who lived free and loved nature.
Kenny shares, “The books were inspired by a dear friend who left his family in Kosovo to come to America to pursue his skills and make a better life for his family. This book is more about the reality of how Native Americans really were back in the 1800s. They were generous people, and once one earned their trust, they would lay their lives down for that person.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kenny Eagle’s captivating tale chronicles Sheffy’s narrow escape from death after he returns to Brentwood to turn himself in despite his innocence. His new Indian friends work to save his life and come to his aid when he becomes paralyzed.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Indian and the Immigrant: Part Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
