Author Judy Larson’s New Book, "All That I Have Seen," is an Impactful Memoir That Takes Readers Through the Highs and Lows of the Author’s Life
Recent release “All That I Have Seen” from Page Publishing author Judy Larson follows the author’s story from her younger years in the early ‘40s through her tough twenty-three-years marriage to an abusive, alcoholic husband.
Spirit Lake, IA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Larson, a retired realtor who lives in Iowa, has completed her new book “All That I Have Seen”: an autobiographical work that invites readers to join the author on her journey to finding the two loves of her life, raising a family, and finding her way in the world over the last eighty-one years.
Author Judy Larson writes, “After my divorce in 1983, I was able to open up somewhat about the abuse that I suffered through. When I married Bob, I started talking to some of his friends about a few of my past experiences. They would always tell me, ‘Judy, you should write a book.’ I really didn’t think I had anything to write. As time went on, life happened, and I never thought about it again.”
She continues, “Well, the summer of 2022, I got together with a good friend and old classmate of mine, Clara. As we talked, she told me I was a good storyteller, and that I needed to write a book. At this time, I started to give it more thought.
“Shortly after my visit with Clara, my granddaughter had come over for a visit and was looking through some of my childhood scrapbooks. I told her what Clara had said to me about writing a book. I told her I wasn’t sure what I would write about. She put her hands on the album and said, ‘This, Grandma, your life!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Larson’s enthralling work memorializes her unforgettable life story.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “All That I Have Seen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
