2025 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Changes Location, Announces Additional Details
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be changing locations from Arcadia Creek Festival Place to Bronson Park. The Kalamazoo-based organization also confirmed that it will be adding a Half Marathon Relay to its schedule for 2025.
Kalamazoo, MI, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon weekend will take place from Saturday, May 3 through Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Bronson Park - a change from Arcadia Creek Festival Place (due to anticipated renovations scheduled). Besides the new location, the organization announced the addition of its new Half Marathon Relay along with the continuation of the Full Marathon Relay. Also new for this year is the Official Run Camp training bundle. Interested participants can save $10.00 when they bundle their registration with Run Camp training.
Back for 2025 is the 50 State Challenge, where participants from all 50 states can register for the Marathon and the Half Marathon at a discounted price. The first participant to register from their respective state will receive free entry for the Full Marathon, and a 50% discount for the Half Marathon. Please note that Marathoners and Half Marathoners will be issued a refund after being confirmed as the first entrant from their respective state. In addition to the discounts, all entrants to the 50 State Challenge will receive exclusive swag.
The weekend will also feature its usual lineup of events including the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Kids’ 1K, and Virtual Events. New course details will be released at a later date.
For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities please email Alaina Schuld at hello@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.
About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by “Driving a Healthy Community” in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, 1K Kids’ Fun Run; as well as the 50 State Challenge. Full and Half Relay as of 2025. Additionally the event hosts a health expo sponsored by Ascension Borgess.
Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.
As of 2025 all races will start and finish at Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K passing through Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Winchell Neighborhood, the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.
Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station while all distances enjoy the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can participate in the Stryker Celebration in Downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.
Back for 2025 is the 50 State Challenge, where participants from all 50 states can register for the Marathon and the Half Marathon at a discounted price. The first participant to register from their respective state will receive free entry for the Full Marathon, and a 50% discount for the Half Marathon. Please note that Marathoners and Half Marathoners will be issued a refund after being confirmed as the first entrant from their respective state. In addition to the discounts, all entrants to the 50 State Challenge will receive exclusive swag.
The weekend will also feature its usual lineup of events including the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Kids’ 1K, and Virtual Events. New course details will be released at a later date.
For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities please email Alaina Schuld at hello@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.
About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by “Driving a Healthy Community” in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, 1K Kids’ Fun Run; as well as the 50 State Challenge. Full and Half Relay as of 2025. Additionally the event hosts a health expo sponsored by Ascension Borgess.
Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.
As of 2025 all races will start and finish at Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K passing through Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Winchell Neighborhood, the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.
Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station while all distances enjoy the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can participate in the Stryker Celebration in Downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.
Contact
Zeigler Automotive GroupContact
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
fm@zeigler.com
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
fm@zeigler.com
Categories