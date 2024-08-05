Author W. S. Burrowes’s New Book, “Bad Karma: Book 1,” is a Fascinating and Gripping Tale of Prophecy, Deception, and Power Based in Egyptian Mythology

Recent release “Bad Karma: Book 1” from Page Publishing author W. S. Burrowes is a thrilling and engrossing novel that introduces Karma, the eldest of the twins born to Ra and Hathor, as her life changes forever.