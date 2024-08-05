Author W. S. Burrowes’s New Book, “Bad Karma: Book 1,” is a Fascinating and Gripping Tale of Prophecy, Deception, and Power Based in Egyptian Mythology
Recent release “Bad Karma: Book 1” from Page Publishing author W. S. Burrowes is a thrilling and engrossing novel that introduces Karma, the eldest of the twins born to Ra and Hathor, as her life changes forever.
New York, NY, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- W. S. Burrowes, who was born in the Caribbean, has completed her new book “Bad Karma: Book 1”: an intriguing work that takes readers into Karma’s world as everything she thought she knew comes crashing down around her.
A prophesy that twin sisters will destroy Seth and take back the Earth to usher in a golden era spurs Seth to kidnap Karma, the eldest of the twins born to Ra and Hathor. Karma believes Seth is her father and has no idea of the evil plan to use her against her real father, Ra. She has been taught that Ra is the enemy bent on destroying her world, and her powers have been muted by Seth until the appointed time to unleash them. On the day of her betrothal to Khonsu, the moon god, she is again kidnapped by a rival who intends to use her powers for his agenda. Will Khonsu be able to find Karma in time to reunite her with her father and save the planet, or will she be instrumental in its demise?
Author W. S. Burrowes has been a technical writer for over fifteen years. At the age of twelve, she moved to New York with her mother and resided there until 2004. She attended New York University and graduated with a computer science degree. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with her two sons.
Burrowes writes, “With all the turmoil in the world, it is the heroine’s desire to save the world. She—a divine being, having the wisdom of the sages and being loved by many—feels innately that it is imperative to do so. How does one accomplish this with all the challenges that must be faced? The heroine who knows herself can save herself and others. Her quest is both an inner and outer journey. Our story begins on a day that would change the universe forever.”
Published by Page Publishing, W. S. Burrowes’s suspenseful tale invites readers to discover how Karma’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Bad Karma: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A prophesy that twin sisters will destroy Seth and take back the Earth to usher in a golden era spurs Seth to kidnap Karma, the eldest of the twins born to Ra and Hathor. Karma believes Seth is her father and has no idea of the evil plan to use her against her real father, Ra. She has been taught that Ra is the enemy bent on destroying her world, and her powers have been muted by Seth until the appointed time to unleash them. On the day of her betrothal to Khonsu, the moon god, she is again kidnapped by a rival who intends to use her powers for his agenda. Will Khonsu be able to find Karma in time to reunite her with her father and save the planet, or will she be instrumental in its demise?
Author W. S. Burrowes has been a technical writer for over fifteen years. At the age of twelve, she moved to New York with her mother and resided there until 2004. She attended New York University and graduated with a computer science degree. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with her two sons.
Burrowes writes, “With all the turmoil in the world, it is the heroine’s desire to save the world. She—a divine being, having the wisdom of the sages and being loved by many—feels innately that it is imperative to do so. How does one accomplish this with all the challenges that must be faced? The heroine who knows herself can save herself and others. Her quest is both an inner and outer journey. Our story begins on a day that would change the universe forever.”
Published by Page Publishing, W. S. Burrowes’s suspenseful tale invites readers to discover how Karma’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Bad Karma: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories