Ichthys Films LLC Announces the Premiere of Porch Pirates on November 1, 2024
Ichthys Films LLC announces the premiere of Porch Pirates on November 1, 2024. Directed by Jeff Hamm, this comedy features Detectives Jack Tyler (Jay Dee Walters), Marcos Fernandez (Phil Mendoza), and Sally Jones (Kara Rainer) tracking a gang of Porch Pirates led by Bobby (Noah Archibald). The film blends holiday cheer with heist fun and family dynamics, showcasing a blend of witty dialogue and heartwarming moments.
Longview, TX, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ichthys Films LLC Presents Porch Pirates: A Festive Comedy Premiering November 1, 2024
Ichthys Films LLC is pleased to announce the release of its latest comedy, Porch Pirates, set to premiere on November 1, 2024. This highly anticipated film, directed by Jeff Hamm and written by Justin Chaffee, Jeff Hamm, and Jay Dee Walters, combines holiday cheer with a thrilling heist.
Porch Pirates follows Detectives Jack Tyler (Jay Dee Walters), Marcos Fernandez (Phil Mendoza), and Sally Jones (Kara Rainer) as they tackle a mischievous gang of Porch Pirates. Led by the cunning Bobby (Noah Archibald) and featuring the tech-savvy Sarah (Molly Peyton White), the cool skateboarder Ralph (Eric Matthews), and the goofy Izzy (Terry Higginbotham), the gang’s latest scheme involves stealing a valuable Beanie Baby and a box of Christmas Pickles from the Mayor’s porch, threatening the town’s holiday spirit.
The film also explores the personal lives of the detectives, adding depth to the story. Jack Tyler’s family includes his wife Maria (Candace Kirkpatrick), their daughter Emily (Barbara Laurean), son-in-law David (David D. Ford), and their grandchildren Grace (Brooklyn Ray Davila) and Hunter (M.J. Martinez). The dynamic between Jack’s family members provides both humor and emotional resonance.
Additional cast members include Bill Jenkins as Mayor Jim, Kimberly Gail Williams as Becky, Eric Hanson as Fast Eddie, and Tresa Jones as Karen. With its blend of witty dialogue, surprising twists, and heartwarming moments, Porch Pirates is set to be a standout release this holiday season.
Ichthys Films LLC invites audiences to mark their calendars for November 1, 2024, and experience this festive comedy adventure.
For more updates, visit the porchpirates.mov.
Contact
Jay Dee Walters
903-452-2844
www.chthysfilms.com
Porch Pirates: Electronic Press Kit
Explore the Porch Pirates EPK for a behind-the-scenes look at the film, including cast and crew insights, production details, and sneak peeks. Everything you need to cover this holiday comedy adventure is right here.
