Kalei's Kitchenette Launches Fundraising T-Shirt to Support Lahaina Fire Survivors
San Diego, CA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kalei's Kitchenette, a Hawaiian-inspired eatery in San Diego, is launching a special fundraising campaign featuring a unique t-shirt design to support the survivors of the Lahaina fire. This initiative marks the first anniversary of the fire on August 8, 2023, a day of reflection rather than celebration, to raise awareness of the ongoing needs of the locals. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, an organization dedicated to empowering local youth.
The t-shirt features a yin-yang pattern, symbolizing balance and harmony. Maps of California and Maui highlight San Diego and Lahaina, with dot markers showing personal connections. Designed by San Diego graphic designer Neeko David, it beautifully captures the essence of this initiative and the spirit of Aloha.
“For Chef Andy, this t-shirt represents his journey from Lahaina to San Diego, but it’s also a reflection of the deep connections many of us have with Hawaii,” said Khara Mangiduyos, owner of Kalei's Kitchenette. “This initiative is about celebrating those connections and coming together to support a cause that impacts so many lives.”
Wearing this shirt is more than a fashion statement; it’s a show of solidarity with the Lahaina community and a celebration of the Aloha spirit.
Kalei's Kitchenette invites everyone to support this cause by purchasing a t-shirt. Available online at www.kaleiskitchenette.com or in-store at 9926-F Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92129.
About Kalei's Kitchenette:
Kalei's Kitchenette is dedicated to bringing the flavors and warmth of Lahaina to San Diego. With a commitment to serving delicious food and fostering community support, we strive to share the Aloha spirit through our culinary offerings and charitable initiatives.
Contact:
Khara Mangiduyos
Owner, Kalei's Kitchenette
619-738-4731
aloha@kaleiskitchenette.com
