Kalei's Kitchenette Launches Fundraising T-Shirt to Support Lahaina Fire Survivors

Kalei's Kitchenette, a Hawaiian-inspired eatery in San Diego, launches a fundraising t-shirt to support Lahaina fire survivors. Marking the first anniversary of the fire, this initiative raises awareness of ongoing needs. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. The t-shirt, designed by Neeko David, features a yin-yang pattern and maps of California and Maui, symbolizing balance and connections. Available online and in-store, the campaign invites support and celebrates the Aloha spirit.