Author Writes a Novel Partly from a Dolphin's Perspective

In this part sci/fi fable, part species-bending coming-of-age story, Earth has suffered a massive human-made Conflagration that has made many people conclude that humans aren’t really the superior animal species they think they are. Meanwhile, a beautiful young changeling named Hasso literally washes up on shore and proceeds to seriously shakes things up until she gets where she wants to go.