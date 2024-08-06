Author Writes a Novel Partly from a Dolphin's Perspective
In this part sci/fi fable, part species-bending coming-of-age story, Earth has suffered a massive human-made Conflagration that has made many people conclude that humans aren’t really the superior animal species they think they are. Meanwhile, a beautiful young changeling named Hasso literally washes up on shore and proceeds to seriously shakes things up until she gets where she wants to go.
Boston, MA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author Michael Schulze has published a third novel that asks what it would be like to take on the physical and mental characteristics of a dolphin.
Intelligence Without Thumbs, which will appeal to both readers of literary fiction and sci/fi buffs, is a part futuristic fable, part species-bending coming-of-age story in which Earth has suffered a massive human-made conflagration that has reduced the global population to 1.2 billion. Given that another cataclysm of this sort could easily annihilate every living being left, many people have concluded that humans aren’t the superior animal species they think they are and that technology isn’t the boon that it seems.
As a result, a movement called Posthumanism has emerged, arguing that DNA’s experiment with opposable thumbs has gone catastrophically wrong and that humans need to quickly evolve into a new life form that can do less harm to the planet and its inhabitants. This has incited the launch of a Prohumanist opposition with its own independent Militia, and violence between the two groups is escalating.
In the midst of this contentious climate, a beautiful young changeling named Hasso literally washes up on shore ... and thus begins a remarkable journey as she runs a gauntlet of tests and trials on her way toward an astounding destiny. She eventually falls in with a crew of medical-scientific renegades experimenting with a gene-editing technique that could potentially alter the appearance, mentality and behavior of human beings. And along the way she teams up with five other young people whose lives and love stories intertwine with her own as they struggle together to forge a Posthuman future.
But can they succeed? And if so, how, given the deadly forces arrayed against them?
“Why did I write this novel?” Schulze says. “All my books have been about transhumanism in one way or another. And I’ve always liked to do new things with point of view. In this book, most of the story is told from human characters’ perspectives, but a good deal is also told from a dolphin’s perspective – or rather, the perspectives of characters who are gradually turning into dolphin-human hybrids.”
Born and raised in the U.S. Midwest, Michael Schulze earned an MA in English and moved to Boston, where he played rock and roll in clubs. At this time he began expanding his first novel, Love Song (available on Kindle), which he wrote on the second floor of the Shakespeare and Company Bookstore in Paris. Later he received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and ITT (via the Fulbright program), both of which helped him write early drafts of his second novel, The Fictionalizer.
Schulze served for many years as Vice President of Editorial Services for the H.W. Wilson publishing company, where he managed about 200 people in New York and Dublin. He also helped launch the business and technology magazine World Tour, served as Senior Editor for Robb Report, and taught many young writers.
Intelligence Without Thumbs, published in July 2024, is available on Amazon.com for $4.99 (a special Kindle ebook promotional price) and $15.95 (paperback). It’s also available via Apple, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Scribd, and Google Play.
The novel’s cover was designed by Michael Thoresen, who also created the many abstract artworks inside it.
Note to Media:
Michael Schulze is available for interviews.
Contact him at michaelschulze46@gmail.com or at 978-621-1534.
