AAEON Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Platform for New PICO-ITX and Mini PC Solutions

Orange, CA, August 07, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Industry leader AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has expanded its RISC computing product portfolio with the release of the SRG-IMX8PL and PICO-IMX8PL, a Mini PC and 2.5” PICO-ITX board, respectively. Both products are powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus platform, featuring a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) operating at up to 2.3 TOPS.Built to provide cost-efficient IoT Gateway solutions in rugged environments, the SRG-IMX8PL and PICO-IMX8PL both offer wide temperature ranges of -40°C to 80°C with the use of a fanless heatsink, a 9V to 36V power input range. The SRG-IMX8PL Mini PC also features enhanced shock, drop, and vibration resistance.Dual LAN ports with IEEE 1588 and TSN capabilities, alongside Wi-Fi and 4G module support via M.2 2230 E-Key and full-size mini card, provide each device with broad connectivity options for industrial IoT use. Additionally, both the PICO-IMX8PL and SRG-IMX8PL support a wide range of operating systems, including Debian® 11, Android™ 13, Windows® 10 IoT, and Yocto, as well as data communication protocols such as Modbus, MQTT, and OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA).Other key interfaces that make the two products well-suited for low-power, efficient IoT applications are the variety of industrial communication protocols they offer. Both platforms provide dual CAN-FD, dual COM for RS-232/422/485, and a range of other options such as GPIO, SPI, I2C, and UART. These interfaces offer scalability, long-distance communication, and wide compatibility for legacy systems.It should also be noted that the SRG-IMX8PL is available with both wall-mount and DIN rail mounting options, making the compact system suitable for a variety of settings.Pricing and ordering information are now available via AAEON’s online contact form, with the products also available via the AAEON eShop.For detailed specifications, please visit the IoT Gateway & Protocol Expansion section of the AAEON website.About AAEONEstablished in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.