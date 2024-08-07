AAEON Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Platform for New PICO-ITX and Mini PC Solutions
AAEON’s SRG-IMX8PL and PICO-IMX8PL enhance its growing RISC computing line.
Orange, CA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Industry leader AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has expanded its RISC computing product portfolio with the release of the SRG-IMX8PL and PICO-IMX8PL, a Mini PC and 2.5” PICO-ITX board, respectively. Both products are powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus platform, featuring a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) operating at up to 2.3 TOPS.
Built to provide cost-efficient IoT Gateway solutions in rugged environments, the SRG-IMX8PL and PICO-IMX8PL both offer wide temperature ranges of -40°C to 80°C with the use of a fanless heatsink, a 9V to 36V power input range. The SRG-IMX8PL Mini PC also features enhanced shock, drop, and vibration resistance.
Dual LAN ports with IEEE 1588 and TSN capabilities, alongside Wi-Fi and 4G module support via M.2 2230 E-Key and full-size mini card, provide each device with broad connectivity options for industrial IoT use. Additionally, both the PICO-IMX8PL and SRG-IMX8PL support a wide range of operating systems, including Debian® 11, Android™ 13, Windows® 10 IoT, and Yocto, as well as data communication protocols such as Modbus, MQTT, and OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA).
Other key interfaces that make the two products well-suited for low-power, efficient IoT applications are the variety of industrial communication protocols they offer. Both platforms provide dual CAN-FD, dual COM for RS-232/422/485, and a range of other options such as GPIO, SPI, I2C, and UART. These interfaces offer scalability, long-distance communication, and wide compatibility for legacy systems.
It should also be noted that the SRG-IMX8PL is available with both wall-mount and DIN rail mounting options, making the compact system suitable for a variety of settings.
Pricing and ordering information are now available via AAEON’s online contact form, with the products also available via the AAEON eShop.
For detailed specifications, please visit the IoT Gateway & Protocol Expansion section of the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Built to provide cost-efficient IoT Gateway solutions in rugged environments, the SRG-IMX8PL and PICO-IMX8PL both offer wide temperature ranges of -40°C to 80°C with the use of a fanless heatsink, a 9V to 36V power input range. The SRG-IMX8PL Mini PC also features enhanced shock, drop, and vibration resistance.
Dual LAN ports with IEEE 1588 and TSN capabilities, alongside Wi-Fi and 4G module support via M.2 2230 E-Key and full-size mini card, provide each device with broad connectivity options for industrial IoT use. Additionally, both the PICO-IMX8PL and SRG-IMX8PL support a wide range of operating systems, including Debian® 11, Android™ 13, Windows® 10 IoT, and Yocto, as well as data communication protocols such as Modbus, MQTT, and OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA).
Other key interfaces that make the two products well-suited for low-power, efficient IoT applications are the variety of industrial communication protocols they offer. Both platforms provide dual CAN-FD, dual COM for RS-232/422/485, and a range of other options such as GPIO, SPI, I2C, and UART. These interfaces offer scalability, long-distance communication, and wide compatibility for legacy systems.
It should also be noted that the SRG-IMX8PL is available with both wall-mount and DIN rail mounting options, making the compact system suitable for a variety of settings.
Pricing and ordering information are now available via AAEON’s online contact form, with the products also available via the AAEON eShop.
For detailed specifications, please visit the IoT Gateway & Protocol Expansion section of the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories