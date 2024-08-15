Author Meetri'a Angelo’s New Book, "A Stroke of Recovery," is a Profound and True Account of the Author’s Road to Recovery Following a Devastating Stroke
Recent release “A Stroke of Recovery” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meetri'a Angelo is a powerful and engaging memoir that invites readers to join the author on her journey of resilience and transformation as she overcomes the incredible challenges in her way while working to recover after experiencing her stroke.
Kalamazoo, MI, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Meetri'a Angelo, who turned to writing early in life, has completed her new book, “A Stroke of Recovery”: a deeply personal autobiographical account of resilience and recovery that shares the author’s courageous story of overcoming adversity and finding hope in the midst of life's darkest moments.
Following a devastating stroke, Angelo found herself grappling with a reality she never could have imagined. Faced with the daunting task of rebuilding her life from the ground up, she was overwhelmed by feelings of hopelessness and despair. As depression and emotions threatened to consume her, Angelo embarked on a journey of self-discovery and healing, determined to find light in the darkness.
“I was thirty-six when a major stroke hit me and changed my life,” writes Angelo. “Friday, January 13, 2023, was a day that stopped me in my tracks. I never imagined the impact of a stroke on me at that age. This is a story of my personal experiences during this devastating time. I am not a therapist or a counselor in the mental health profession, but I feel I am a person with a high EQ, and I have a relatable story of recovery and perseverance.
“When the stroke hit me, I was beyond terrified! I wanted to know how others survived this or even if anyone ever had survived it in general. I went in search of stories similar to mine. I couldn’t find any. There were stories of people who had had strokes and recovered but nothing I could compare to or learn from. I couldn’t find any stories of people in my age range. Or people who are transgender. Or people who are suffering from lifelong depression. Or someone dealing with black sheep syndrome. I just felt like I was alone in this. I eventually got sick and tired of hearing the optimism from people that were not in my same position. I wanted to know I wasn’t alone in this situation. I wanted to know that someone else had experienced the same thing and was able to bounce back from it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Meetri'a Angelo’s enthralling tale offers readers an intimate glimpse into the author’s struggles and triumphs as she navigates uncertain terrain to discover her incredible inner strength to persevere. Through candid reflections and heartfelt anecdotes, Angelo shares her story to help connect with others facing a difficult road in their lives, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight and that there is always hope for a better future.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "A Stroke of Recovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Following a devastating stroke, Angelo found herself grappling with a reality she never could have imagined. Faced with the daunting task of rebuilding her life from the ground up, she was overwhelmed by feelings of hopelessness and despair. As depression and emotions threatened to consume her, Angelo embarked on a journey of self-discovery and healing, determined to find light in the darkness.
“I was thirty-six when a major stroke hit me and changed my life,” writes Angelo. “Friday, January 13, 2023, was a day that stopped me in my tracks. I never imagined the impact of a stroke on me at that age. This is a story of my personal experiences during this devastating time. I am not a therapist or a counselor in the mental health profession, but I feel I am a person with a high EQ, and I have a relatable story of recovery and perseverance.
“When the stroke hit me, I was beyond terrified! I wanted to know how others survived this or even if anyone ever had survived it in general. I went in search of stories similar to mine. I couldn’t find any. There were stories of people who had had strokes and recovered but nothing I could compare to or learn from. I couldn’t find any stories of people in my age range. Or people who are transgender. Or people who are suffering from lifelong depression. Or someone dealing with black sheep syndrome. I just felt like I was alone in this. I eventually got sick and tired of hearing the optimism from people that were not in my same position. I wanted to know I wasn’t alone in this situation. I wanted to know that someone else had experienced the same thing and was able to bounce back from it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Meetri'a Angelo’s enthralling tale offers readers an intimate glimpse into the author’s struggles and triumphs as she navigates uncertain terrain to discover her incredible inner strength to persevere. Through candid reflections and heartfelt anecdotes, Angelo shares her story to help connect with others facing a difficult road in their lives, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight and that there is always hope for a better future.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "A Stroke of Recovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories