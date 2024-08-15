Author Meetri'a Angelo’s New Book, "A Stroke of Recovery," is a Profound and True Account of the Author’s Road to Recovery Following a Devastating Stroke

Recent release “A Stroke of Recovery” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meetri'a Angelo is a powerful and engaging memoir that invites readers to join the author on her journey of resilience and transformation as she overcomes the incredible challenges in her way while working to recover after experiencing her stroke.