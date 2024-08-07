Loveforce International Releases a Quick Stepping Reggae Party for the People
On Friday, August 9, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles, both party songs, as part of their Loveforce Summer.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 9, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be by Honey Davis featuring Lugg Nutt. The other new release features the Loveforce Collective.
World Reggae Party For The People Honey Davis Feat Lugg Nutt
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis entitled “World Reggae Party for The People.” It is an Indie, World Music, Reggae-Pop party song. It features Recording Artist, Lugg Nutt. The concept behind the single is an imaginary world Reggae party open to everyone. A place where you never have to be lonely and everybody is happy, friendly, and inviting. The lyrics tell about the concept and profess how much fun it's going to be.
inRchild’s “Quick Stepping,” features both Rock & Soul rhythms and instrumentation. It's got three distinctly different rhythmic hooks to it and both male and female leads at different times. It sounds similar to a Sly and The Family Stone type of song from the late 1960’s.
“We are continuing our Loveforce Summer releases this week with two party songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “These songs are appropriate for Rock, Soul, Reggae, Reggae-Pop or party playlists and we hope people all over the world will enjoy them,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
