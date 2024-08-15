Author Matthew B. Powell’s New Book, “It's OK to Be a Christian,” Follows Two Siblings Who Help to Spread Christ’s Kingdom When Asked About Their Faith at School

Recent release “It's OK to Be a Christian” from Covenant Books author Matthew B. Powell centers around two children, Joseph and Darla, who find themselves questioned by friends about their Christianity at school. Knowing how much Jesus loves them, they answer each question to help others understand what being a Christian is all about and how Christ loves all God’s children.