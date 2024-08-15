Author Matthew B. Powell’s New Book, “It's OK to Be a Christian,” Follows Two Siblings Who Help to Spread Christ’s Kingdom When Asked About Their Faith at School
Recent release “It's OK to Be a Christian” from Covenant Books author Matthew B. Powell centers around two children, Joseph and Darla, who find themselves questioned by friends about their Christianity at school. Knowing how much Jesus loves them, they answer each question to help others understand what being a Christian is all about and how Christ loves all God’s children.
Wrightsville, GA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matthew B. Powell, a father of four who has a passion for sharing the Word of God through a podcast and talking to people daily about God, has completed his new book, “It's OK to Be a Christian”: a captivating tale that follows two siblings who are confronted about their Christian faith in school, and answer their classmates’ questions honestly to help them see what it means to be a Christian.
“School can be hard enough when everything goes the same as always,” writes Powell. “Imagine going to school and getting looked at funny or teased. Joseph and Darla try to navigate what to say and how to explain their faith to their classmates with the understanding that it’s OK to Be a Christian.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matthew B. Powell’s new book is inspired by the author’s strong love for Jesus and his children, as well as spreading God’s Word being one of his greatest joys. With colorful artwork and a powerful message of not being ashamed of one’s faith, “It’s OK to Be a Christian” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to be proud of their faith in Christ as their Savior.
Readers can purchase “It's OK to Be a Christian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“School can be hard enough when everything goes the same as always,” writes Powell. “Imagine going to school and getting looked at funny or teased. Joseph and Darla try to navigate what to say and how to explain their faith to their classmates with the understanding that it’s OK to Be a Christian.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matthew B. Powell’s new book is inspired by the author’s strong love for Jesus and his children, as well as spreading God’s Word being one of his greatest joys. With colorful artwork and a powerful message of not being ashamed of one’s faith, “It’s OK to Be a Christian” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to be proud of their faith in Christ as their Savior.
Readers can purchase “It's OK to Be a Christian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories