BLVD Builders Opens Boutique Subdivision of 10 Luxury Homes in Sloan's Lake
Denver, CO, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Colorado-based BLVD Builders announced that it has three available homes in its intimate enclave of 10 luxury, two-story, estate homes located in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood of Denver.
“This new community showcases modern architecture and professionally designed interiors,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders. “Residents will be able to walk to nearby restaurants, boutique shopping, brew pubs, coffee shops and the heart of the neighborhood Sloan’s Lake Park.”
Three homes will be available in March 2025, and have high-end interior finishes by Kimberly Timmons Interiors:
- The Tennyson features an urban contemporary design with 4,976 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a three-bay garage, a casita, fitness room, unique Colorado room, a gourmet kitchen with large island, pantry and dining space. Home is priced at $2,890,000.
- The Vrain modern farmhouse design features 3,692 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3-bay garage, main floor office and bedroom with private bathroom, a luxurious primary suite that features a standing tub and elegant finishes. A spacious rooftop deck faces west with mountain views and a BBQ. The home is priced at $2,350,000.
- The Vrain Modern Colorado design features 3,692 square feet, five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a three-bay garage, spacious rooftop deck and outdoor kitchen space, spacious kitchen with a large center island, walk-in pantry, and dining space open to a great room with a fireplace--perfect for entertaining guests. Home is priced at $2,290,000.
The new Sloan's Lake community features three innovative floor plans ranging from 3,400 to 4,500 square feet; stunning rooftop decks with expansive indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces; unique architectural design elements including a detached casita, courtyards, flex rooms and fitness rooms. Each home has professionally designed interiors with luxury finishes throughout.
The community is located five minutes to downtown Denver as well as five minutes to I-70 with direct access to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, and Denver International Airport. Prices for homes at Sloan’s Lake start in the low $2,000,000s.
For more information, call 720-441-5840, email SloansLake@BLVDbuilders.com, or visit www.BLVDbuilders.com .
About BLVD Builders
BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Its mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. BLVD Builders is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.BLVDbuilders.com
