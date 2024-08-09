Renee Sistrunk-Owes’s New Book, "Redemption Comes Full Circle," is a Poignant Memoir Filled with Humor, Adversity, Miracles, and the Unwavering Power of Faith and Love
Cleveland, OH, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Renee Sistrunk-Owes, who began writing when her mother passed away in July of 2022, has completed her most recent book, “Redemption Comes Full Circle”: a heartfelt true story that chronicles the author’s tumultuous path through a blend of wit, heartfelt storytelling, and profound insights.
“This is a fast-paced, funny, and at times, serious story about me, Rennie, an educated woman who took the wrong path in life: the fire, prison, and so much more,” writes Renee. “My story is amazing. A miracle or two, you will read about it here. All true. The doctor said it’s necrotizing fasciitis, the flesh-eating virus in layman’s term. MS after forty-five years, one test, what the doctor did blew me away. The positive disposition you display will carry you. A love that spanned thirty years. A marriage I’ll never ever forget ever.
“My mother, Juliet, was very instrumental throughout my life. She would always say, ‘He’ll send you somebody.’ You’ll read about how when I asked for help, and he answered my prayer five minutes later. Chilling. I felt like God said to me, ‘Ask and you shall receive.’ Again, chills-down- the-spine kind of thing.”
Published by Fulton Books, Renee Sistrunk-Owes’s book delves into pivotal moments that shaped the author’s life, as well as her unwavering positive outlook and the steadfast support of loved ones that emerged as guiding lights towards a brighter future. Emotionally raw and candid, “Redemption Comes Full Circle” is not just a story of personal redemption; it is a testament to the transformative power of resilience, faith, and love that will help to lift up readers facing their own struggle in life so that they too may find hope in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Redemption Comes Full Circle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is a fast-paced, funny, and at times, serious story about me, Rennie, an educated woman who took the wrong path in life: the fire, prison, and so much more,” writes Renee. “My story is amazing. A miracle or two, you will read about it here. All true. The doctor said it’s necrotizing fasciitis, the flesh-eating virus in layman’s term. MS after forty-five years, one test, what the doctor did blew me away. The positive disposition you display will carry you. A love that spanned thirty years. A marriage I’ll never ever forget ever.
“My mother, Juliet, was very instrumental throughout my life. She would always say, ‘He’ll send you somebody.’ You’ll read about how when I asked for help, and he answered my prayer five minutes later. Chilling. I felt like God said to me, ‘Ask and you shall receive.’ Again, chills-down- the-spine kind of thing.”
Published by Fulton Books, Renee Sistrunk-Owes’s book delves into pivotal moments that shaped the author’s life, as well as her unwavering positive outlook and the steadfast support of loved ones that emerged as guiding lights towards a brighter future. Emotionally raw and candid, “Redemption Comes Full Circle” is not just a story of personal redemption; it is a testament to the transformative power of resilience, faith, and love that will help to lift up readers facing their own struggle in life so that they too may find hope in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Redemption Comes Full Circle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories