Cheryl Williams’s New Book, "Grass Grows in Winter," is a Profound, Faith-Based Memoir Aimed at Helping Readers Through the Difficult Pain of Losing a Child
Kellogg, ID, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cheryl Williams, a loving mother who resides in North Idaho and enjoys the great outdoors and spending time with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Grass Grows in Winter”: a compelling and poignant journey exploring the grief and loss experience by the author after the death of her child, and how she found healing and hope through her strong spiritual convictions in the Lord.
“I wrote this book, under what I felt to be a strong conviction by God, to help others who are living through the nightmare of losing a child as I am, a nightmare in which we will never fully wake up from,” writes Williams. “This is a horrible journey to be on, but someday, I know in my heart that I will be okay. I want others to know, and actually feel, that they are not alone, although the majority of the time we feel as though we are. We stumble through each day, one breath at a time, trying to survive this new life we live without our precious child. In this book, I share my story of grief, the loss of my only child, and my belief that I will see him again. It may be that day that I can truly say I am okay. My deep compassion goes out to others going through this same grief. It may be too bold on my part to say you, and I, are going to be okay, but we have to believe. Grief takes its toll; just don’t forget to breathe through it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cheryl Williams’s book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith in the face of unimaginable loss. Through sharing her journey of healing and spiritual growth, Williams offers readers an enlightening reminder of hope in the face of darkness, and the belief that love endures beyond physical separation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Grass Grows in Winter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
