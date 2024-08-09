Miguel Fernandez’s New Book, “Understanding the Moment: Focus on the Now and Get the Most Out of Your Future,” is a Profound Dive Into the Essence of Self and Purpose
Melrose, ME, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Miguel Fernandez, a Doctor of Chiropractic who currently works in a private practice in Boston, Massachusetts, where he resides with his wife and two daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Understanding the Moment: Focus on the Now and Get the Most Out of Your Future”: a fascinating read that delves into profound questions of existence and purpose, emphasizing self-discovery as the gateway to understanding life's complexities.
“Humankind has always tried to answer many questions,” writes Dr. Fernandez. “‘What is life?’ and ‘What is life’s purpose?’ Many great thinkers, philosophers, sages, mystics, and historians have spent their lives trying to find answers to problems as fundamental as ‘Why are we here?’ ‘Who is responsible for our creation?’ ‘What are we here to accomplish?’ and ‘Why do we suffer?’
“While the answers to all these questions are necessary for developing awareness, the answer to one fundamental question—’Who am I?’—is the key that unlocks the door to find the solutions to all the other questions, as well as provide a deep and complete comprehension of oneself to answer all other inquiries.
“This book will show you how to look at who you are, understand yourself in the moment, and what you are usually capable of experiencing in a fresh, innovative, and illuminating, new light.
“Lastly, this book walks you step-by-step through the process that goes into the making of you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Miguel Fernandez’s book invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of introspection and growth, providing them with a roadmap for readers to navigate life's challenges with clarity and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Understanding the Moment: Focus on the Now and Get the Most Out of Your Future” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Humankind has always tried to answer many questions,” writes Dr. Fernandez. “‘What is life?’ and ‘What is life’s purpose?’ Many great thinkers, philosophers, sages, mystics, and historians have spent their lives trying to find answers to problems as fundamental as ‘Why are we here?’ ‘Who is responsible for our creation?’ ‘What are we here to accomplish?’ and ‘Why do we suffer?’
“While the answers to all these questions are necessary for developing awareness, the answer to one fundamental question—’Who am I?’—is the key that unlocks the door to find the solutions to all the other questions, as well as provide a deep and complete comprehension of oneself to answer all other inquiries.
“This book will show you how to look at who you are, understand yourself in the moment, and what you are usually capable of experiencing in a fresh, innovative, and illuminating, new light.
“Lastly, this book walks you step-by-step through the process that goes into the making of you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Miguel Fernandez’s book invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of introspection and growth, providing them with a roadmap for readers to navigate life's challenges with clarity and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Understanding the Moment: Focus on the Now and Get the Most Out of Your Future” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories