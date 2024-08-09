Gail Odom West’s New Book, "Coyote Springs," Follows the Search for a Woman Who Finds Herself Kidnapped by the Same Criminal Who Had Taken Her Captive Once Before
Alto, TX, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gail Odom West, an herbalist who resides in Texas with her husband, where she enjoys fishing, working in her garden, and canning, has completed her most recent book, “Coyote Springs”: a gripping drama that centers around the frantic search for a woman who is taken once again by a dangerous outlaw named Cal Potter, leaving her loved ones scrambling to rescue her before it’s too late.
Gail writes, “Della had walked onto the porch to water some plants. Nellie was in the kitchen finishing supper for the boarders. Della looked up and saw a buggy heading her way. She laughed that Jim had forgotten his usual supper from Nellie. She started down the steps, going toward the buggy, as Jim was turning the buggy to head out. Della came up to Jim and asked him what he had forgotten. When Della looked up and saw him, her face went ashen, and she turned to run, but it was too late! Della felt her body being pulled into the buggy, and it started to move. She tried to scream, but hands were covering her mouth. She fainted.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gail Odom West’s book is a thrilling page turner that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each shocking twist as the search for Della and Cal continues on. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Gail weaves a spellbinding story that will challenge readers at every turn and deliver a heart pounding climax that will remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Coyote Springs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
