Adam Sunderman’s New Book, "The Frozen Fist," Follows an Apprentice Who Must Navigate Treacherous Terrain and Mystical Challenges to Uncover the Secrets of a Hidden Order
Pueblo, CO, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Adam Sunderman has completed his most recent book, “The Frozen Fist”: an exhilarating tale that invites readers on a journey into a world steeped in magic, mystery, and ancient mystical powers.
“Demosyna is charged with reaching the abandoned Wise-woman Order, but the unproven apprentice soon claws at any magic that will help her survive the timeless Empress,” writes Sunderman. “Chain and crystal bind every corner of the northern mountains, and Demosyna flees across the frozen continent in the hope of atonement and understanding. All generations have known the taste of ash and salt, while the fractured Demosyna is born into an eternal struggle for control within the Fist.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adam Sunderman’s book promises to immerse readers in a richly imagined world in which ancient prophecies and mystical forces shape destinies. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Frozen Fist” delivers an unforgettable adventure that blends heart-pounding action with profound themes of resilience and self-discovery, promising to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Frozen Fist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Demosyna is charged with reaching the abandoned Wise-woman Order, but the unproven apprentice soon claws at any magic that will help her survive the timeless Empress,” writes Sunderman. “Chain and crystal bind every corner of the northern mountains, and Demosyna flees across the frozen continent in the hope of atonement and understanding. All generations have known the taste of ash and salt, while the fractured Demosyna is born into an eternal struggle for control within the Fist.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adam Sunderman’s book promises to immerse readers in a richly imagined world in which ancient prophecies and mystical forces shape destinies. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Frozen Fist” delivers an unforgettable adventure that blends heart-pounding action with profound themes of resilience and self-discovery, promising to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Frozen Fist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories