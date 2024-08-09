Ruth Willis’s New Book, "The Storms," is a Poignant and Honest Look at the Problems Plaguing the World and How One Can be a Part of the Solution in Christ’s Name
Carmel, IN, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ruth Willis, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who taught early child development for almost seventeen years, has completed her most recent book, “The Storms”: a faith-based read that reflects upon the world’s issues and how, through spreading Christ’s teachings, one can help to ease the suffering of the world.
“The storms that we face today are very different than any this country has faced before,” shares Willis. “When I review history, there is really nothing new. We marry we build homes, but our society has changed in regard to our values. As I have looked at our World, God is still in control of this world, and nothing will change that fact. We cannot turn the pages back to a time when life was not so complicated, and people cared about each other. We can make life easier for those around us by being true ambassadors for Christ.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ruth Willis’s book is a compelling and thought-provoking look at how, even in the darkest moments, God is there to help guide and protect his children. Through sharing her writings, Ruth aims to help readers understand that no matter what issues the world may be facing, it is all within God’s plan, but the only solution for all the storms in this world is for Jesus to return.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Storms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
