Rosa Leah Castorena’s New Book, "Broken Pieces: Volume 1," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Invites Readers on a Journey of Healing and Self-Discovery
Peoria, AZ, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rosa Leah Castorena, a loving mother of two, has completed her most recent book, “Broken Pieces: Volume 1”: a deeply personal collection of poems that bravely explores themes of healing, self-discovery, and resilience to offer readers an intimate glimpse into the author’s path of finding strength amidst brokenness.
“Finally, it’s time for all the hidden poetry in my heart to be released into the universe,” writes Castorena. “So much has happened, and so much has been left unsaid till now.
“On my way to healing, I found me. I saved me. From 2004 to present-day poems, I present all my broken pieces.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rosa Leah Castorena’s book expertly captures the complexities of life's challenges, and the beauty found in moments of profound revelation. Through Castorena’s words, readers are invited to reflect on their own paths to healing and self-acceptance, discovering solace in the shared experiences of brokenness and renewal.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Broken Pieces: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
