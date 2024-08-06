Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group
Chicago, IL, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Harris & Harris (the “Company”), a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care, today announced the acquisition of The CMI Group (“CMI”), an accounts receivables management and customer care firm, located in Dallas, TX. Harris & Harris and CMI collectively serve over 200 clients across a diversified set of industries. This strategic combination represents a meaningful expansion in operational capabilities and personnel.
CMI expands Harris & Harris’ capabilities in complementary industries and service offerings, grows its geographical footprint to Dallas, and expands the Company’s accomplished leadership team. Additionally, the acquisition will generate increased operational capacity, which will result in improved client and stakeholder experiences.
“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Harris & Harris, enabling us to gain economies of scale, enter new markets, deepen relationships in our existing verticals, and ultimately grow revenue. CMI expands our presence to a strong talent pool in the Southwest. Throughout the process, we have been consistently impressed with the high caliber of associates and appreciate their hard work building CMI. We are excited to implement some of our innovative technology and analytics to enhance their current service offerings. The combined company will help our clients succeed,” said David Peters, President and CEO of Harris & Harris.
Carrie Finney, CEO and President of CMI, added, “Harris & Harris has an outstanding culture and we’re excited for our people to join a team with strong values, a history of client success, and a deep commitment to corporate philanthropy. I am confident that they will continue to build upon the success we’ve experienced to date.”
About Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris is one of the leading receivable recovery solution providers in the nation, providing services to the healthcare, government, and utilities industries. For more than 55 years, the Company has been guided by the principles of respect, compassion, and trust. Harris & Harris treats its clients’ business as if it was their own. The Company tracks accounts carefully, collects diligently, and provides outstanding client care. Harris & Harris is known for its collaborative approach and is committed to protecting its clients’ good name in the marketplace. The Company’s goal is to grow their clients’ businesses and improve their profitability. Harris & Harris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit www.harriscollect.com for more information.
About The CMI Group
CMI is a business process outsourcing services provider founded in 1985, which offers client care solutions, revenue cycle management, and accounts receivable management services. Relationships are the foundation of the company, and CMI believes that success occurs when there is collaboration on a common objective. CMI is based near Dallas, TX.
