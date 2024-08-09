G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP’s Newly Released “Keys To Transform Your Life” is an Empowering Guide to Personal Growth

“Keys To Transform Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP is an insightful and practical handbook designed to help individuals unlock their full potential and achieve their goals. Through a series of informal assessments and the exploration of seven key principles, readers are guided on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.