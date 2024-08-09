G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP’s Newly Released “Keys To Transform Your Life” is an Empowering Guide to Personal Growth
“Keys To Transform Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP is an insightful and practical handbook designed to help individuals unlock their full potential and achieve their goals. Through a series of informal assessments and the exploration of seven key principles, readers are guided on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.
Knoxville, TN, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Keys To Transform Your Life”: a comprehensive guide to personal growth and development. “Keys To Transform Your Life” is the creation of published author, G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP, a dedicated husband and father who serves his community through his private practice in Tennessee. Lamont attended the University of Tennessee for both his bachelor’s in psychology and master’s in community agency counseling with a minor in marriage and family counseling. He has been a mental health therapist for over twenty-five years and has worked in multiple mental health roles over the course of his career.
Douglas shares, “Helping people transform their lives is an important calling. Using the informal assessments in this book, individuals who do formal and informal counseling can help people to clarify their goals. The Key System Assessments ask three simple questions that help people to define their goals. One key part of these assessments is to help people identify what is standing in their way to achieving their goals. These assessments can be used by mental health professionals as well as others in helping professions, like athletic trainers, coaches, financial advisers, ministers, other medical professionals, educators, and many more. The Key System Assessments have been used by individuals in many professions to help people get a start on reaching their goals and transforming their lives.
“This book explains how to use the seven Keys that are part of these assessments. The seven Keys help the user to assist people to use a process of introspection to be able to transform their lives in a positive way. The Key System of Informal Assessments is client-focused, and the only bias is from the clients themselves. The advantage of these assessments is how flexible they are. The assessments can be easily adapted to what works best for the individuals.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP’s new book offers readers a roadmap to personal growth and fulfillment. With its practical strategies and client-centered approach, “Keys To Transform Your Life” is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking positive change.
Consumers can purchase “Keys To Transform Your Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keys To Transform Your Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
