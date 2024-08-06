Nectar Unveils New Internal Communications Tool to Enhance Employee Engagement
Nectar announces a brand new tool in their suite of culture products to help organizations better engage and retain employees through effective internal communication.
Lehi, UT, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, a leader in employee recognition and engagement solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Internal Communications tool. Designed to tackle the complexities of modern workplace communication, this innovative feature aims to streamline messaging, enhance employee engagement, and boost company culture.
Bridging the Communication Gap
In today's fast-paced work environment, employees are often overwhelmed with information from multiple sources. Nectar's Internal Communications tool addresses this challenge by offering a unified platform that ensures clear, consistent, and engaging communication across the organization. With the ability to create eye-catching announcements using a drag-and-drop builder, HR and comms professionals can now engage employees like never before.
"Our goal with the Internal Communications tool is to solve one of the biggest pain points for HR and Comms professionals – the struggle to keep employees informed and engaged in a cohesive manner," said Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar. "By integrating this tool with our existing recognition platform, Nectar not only enhances communication but also fosters a stronger, more connected workplace culture that can celebrate employee’s achievements."
Internal Comms helps teams enhance their communication strategy by utilizing:
Multi-Channel Distribution: Reach employees where they are with announcements delivered through email, text, Slack, Teams, and more.
Analytics and Optimization: Measure the effectiveness of your communications strategy with detailed analytics, helping you track open rates, click rates, and engagement metrics.
Personalized Announcements: Use customizable templates to create professional messages in minutes, ensuring that your communications stand out.
Dynamic List Management: Automatically sync and update your contact lists with your HRIS, so you can send customized messages based on teams, departments, or locations.
About Nectar
Nectar is dedicated to creating a culture of recognition and engagement that employees won't want to leave. Our platform combines rewards and recognition with innovative communication tools to help companies improve employee retention and satisfaction. With features like peer-to-peer recognition, custom awards, and now, robust internal communication capabilities, Nectar is the go-to solution for businesses looking to elevate their workplace culture.
For more information about the new Internal Communications tool and how it can benefit your organization, visit www.try.nectarhr.com/internal-comms or www.nectarhr.com
Contact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
