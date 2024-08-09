Robert Walter Huge’s Newly Released “Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath” is a Gripping Tale of Betrayal and Redemption
“Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Walter Huge continues the captivating narrative introduced in "Dying Breath". Themes of betrayal, forgiveness, and seeking divine guidance in times of adversity are woven throughout the narrative, offering readers a profound exploration of human struggles and spiritual growth.
Edina, MN, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath”: a compelling blend of suspense and classic detective work. “Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath” is the creation of published author, Robert Walter Huge, a retired insurance executive.
Huge shares, “'Dying Wish,' the sequel to 'Dying Breath,' begins with Father Lance returning to Rome to officiate at Ginny and John’s wedding. But forces back home are plotting to remove his homeless shelter from a charity designation in order to collect taxes on his valuable property.
“Meanwhile, Ginny discovers there is a dark side to her husband, a side she never knew. Both she and Father Lance will need the grace of all heaven to see them through, for while it may be true God helps those who help themselves, both might wonder, who helps those who cannot?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Walter Huge’s new book delves into the complexities of human relationships and the enduring power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
