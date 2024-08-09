Robert Walter Huge’s Newly Released “Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath” is a Gripping Tale of Betrayal and Redemption

“Dying Wish: A Sequel to Dying Breath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Walter Huge continues the captivating narrative introduced in "Dying Breath". Themes of betrayal, forgiveness, and seeking divine guidance in times of adversity are woven throughout the narrative, offering readers a profound exploration of human struggles and spiritual growth.