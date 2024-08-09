Marie Miller’s Newly Released “But God... Special Testimonies from the Church of God’s Animals” is a Heartwarming Collection of Faith-Inspired Tales
“But God... Special Testimonies from the Church of God’s Animals” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Miller is a delightful anthology that explores themes of faith, praise, and gratitude through the unique perspective of animals.
New York, NY, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “But God... Special Testimonies from the Church of God’s Animals,” a touching reminder of God’s promise, is the creation of published author, Marie Miller.
Miller shares, “This book is a praise to the Lord using the characterization of animals to remind us that if the animals can praise God, we as humans definitely need to praise and thank Him.
“So come to the church of the animals and feel the tremendous Holy Spirit lift you up and encourage you to praise the Lord! Remember, man should always praise the Lord, but if he fails to do so, the animals will certainly continue to praise Him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Miller’s new book offers a unique and inspirational approach to worship and devotion, using the voices of animals to convey profound spiritual messages.
Consumers can purchase “But God... Special Testimonies from the Church of God’s Animals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But God... Special Testimonies from the Church of God’s Animals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “This book is a praise to the Lord using the characterization of animals to remind us that if the animals can praise God, we as humans definitely need to praise and thank Him.
“So come to the church of the animals and feel the tremendous Holy Spirit lift you up and encourage you to praise the Lord! Remember, man should always praise the Lord, but if he fails to do so, the animals will certainly continue to praise Him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Miller’s new book offers a unique and inspirational approach to worship and devotion, using the voices of animals to convey profound spiritual messages.
Consumers can purchase “But God... Special Testimonies from the Church of God’s Animals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But God... Special Testimonies from the Church of God’s Animals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories