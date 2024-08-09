Belinda M. Preston’s Newly Released "HIS Grace Abounds" is an Uplifting and Faith-Filled Journey
“HIS Grace Abounds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Belinda M. Preston is an inspiring narrative that delves into the complexities of life transitions, the power of faith, and the abundant grace of God.
West Columbia, TX, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “HIS Grace Abounds”: a powerful reminder of the strength one finds in true faith. “HIS Grace Abounds” is the creation of published author, Belinda M. Preston, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Preston shares, “HIS Grace Abounds is the continued story of this forty-three-year-old woman’s struggles, trials, and triumphs. She went from being a widow to being someone else’s wife within a year’s time. She is in a brand-new marriage with a new beginning. Upon remarrying so quickly, she begins to doubt her life’s choices. This left her extremely overwhelmed and mentally exhausted. Her new life, new marriage, new home, new family dynamics has placed her on a journey where only God’s mercy and grace abounds throughout her daily living.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Belinda M. Preston’s new book offers an inspiring narrative that emphasizes the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of divine grace in overcoming life's challenges.
Consumers can purchase “HIS Grace Abounds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HIS Grace Abounds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
