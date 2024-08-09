Tela Dawson’s Newly Released “And The Magnolias Were In Bloom” is a Captivating Journey Through Generations

“And The Magnolias Were In Bloom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tela Dawson is a poignant saga that spans continents and generations, weaving together tales of love, resilience, and hope. Set against the backdrop of a new land brimming with opportunities and challenges, Dawson's narrative unfolds with rich detail and heartfelt emotion, inviting readers to embark on a transformative journey filled with hidden treasures and enduring legacies.