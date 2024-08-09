Dr. Tiffanie Tate’s Newly Released "Little Engine Mia Sings" is an Inspiring Children’s Book Addressing Bullying
“Little Engine Mia Sings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tiffanie Tate is a heartwarming children's book that teaches valuable lessons about bullying, friendship, and forgiveness through the story of a little train engine named Mia who loves to sing.
New York, NY, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Engine Mia Sings”: a captivating and educational children's book. “Little Engine Mia Sings” is the creation of published author, Dr. Tiffanie Tate, a Christian, dedicated mother, US Navy veteran, and medically retired medical doctor.
Dr. Tate shares, “This is a rhythmic story about a little train engine named Mia who loved to sing. She would often sing for her friends during recess or after school. Her friends loved to hear her sing and thought she sounded cool. Sadly, there was one little engine who did not like it all. His name was Bruce, and toward Mia, mean things he would shout and call.
“One day after school, Bruce was extra mean. On that day, his insults had an extra sting. Mia and her friends decided to do something, but they also realized they could not handle this on their own. This book teaches children about bullying and how Mia and her friends were able to get help. It also educates them about the value of friendship and forgiveness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tiffanie Tate’s new book is a delightful and meaningful story that not only entertains but also imparts important life lessons to young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Little Engine Mia Sings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Engine Mia Sings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
