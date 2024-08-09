John Garrison’s Newly Released "The Legend of Dogwood Mountain" is a Captivating Tale of Love and Perseverance
“The Legend of Dogwood Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Garrison is a touching story that explores themes of love, loss, and resilience through the life of its central character, Rusty Wilson.
Sylvan Springs, AL, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Legend of Dogwood Mountain,” a compelling narrative of personal struggle and triumph, is the creation of published author, John Garrison.
Garrison shares, “There were two young men that graduated from Memphis, Tennessee: One was Seth Adams, who became a newspaper writer; the other was John Baker, his best friend that was in real estate. After years went by, Seth needed a story for the newspaper. His friend John told him about Rusty Wilson. So now Seth is writing this story about Rusty Wilson. Rusty lost his parents at a very young age, and his granddad raised him. After Rusty graduated from high school, he lost his granddad. His granddad left him a large sum of money he got from his parents’ accident. Rusty decided to start his construction business that he had always dreamed about. Years later, he meets a girl and falls in love. Rusty had a hard time dealing with her ex-husband but marries the love of his life. He had to deal with the loss of his parents and granddad. He had to fight to keep his business. Rusty and his wife found peace in Indian Springs on Dogwood Mountain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Garrison’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and inspiring story about overcoming life’s challenges and finding peace and love in unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “The Legend of Dogwood Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Legend of Dogwood Mountain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
