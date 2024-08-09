Jodie Hoagland’s Newly Released "Back to Basics" is a Provocative and Enlightening Exploration of Christian Faith
“Back to Basics” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jodie Hoagland is a thought-provoking examination of foundational Christian principles and the importance of returning to the core truths of Scripture to find true peace and joy.
Anahuac, TX, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Back to Basics”: a compelling and insightful book that challenges readers to revisit and understand the fundamental teachings of Christianity. “Back to Basics” is the creation of published author, Jodie Hoagland, who has been married to her loving husband for nearly twenty-one years, and they have three sons. They live in a small town near Houston, Texas, but are originally from Amarillo.
Hoagland shares, “People are all so hurt and broken. We want peace and joy that is supposed to come through Jesus Christ, but wonder why we are so miserable and full of chaos and turmoil. Many assume this is just Christianity, that this is all Jesus is. So what is the point of giving my life over to this? We need answers on how to seek Jesus and truly find Him and how to fix what is broken inside. We need to learn how to apply the principles of Scripture to our lives so that we can truly be free, rather than looking to all the other things of the world. Christianity has been so skewed over the last several generations that it is hardly recognized. The church rarely calls out and exposes satan and never teaches how to fight. We are told not to give him place in our lives yet are not taught how to keep him from having a place in our lives. This book is a raw look at the truth of Scripture that got Jesus crucified. We need to relearn the word of God and break the strongholds of lies that have been put upon us. It is time we get back to basics of Scripture and learn Christ’s truth the way He intended it to be. He loves you so much and cannot wait to show you! You matter. You have purpose. Are you ready for the truth?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jodie Hoagland’s new book offers a deep dive into the essential truths of Christianity, aiming to clear misconceptions and restore a true understanding of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Back to Basics” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Back to Basics,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
