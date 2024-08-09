Joanne Vultaggio’s Newly Released "Pickles" is a Delightful Ode to Everyone’s Favorite Tangy Treat

“Pickles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Vultaggio invites readers on a whimsical journey celebrating the joy of pickles. Through charming illustrations, playful rhymes, and a dash of humor, Vultaggio crafts an enchanting book that is sure to bring smiles to readers of all ages.