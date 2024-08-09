Joanne Vultaggio’s Newly Released "Pickles" is a Delightful Ode to Everyone’s Favorite Tangy Treat
“Pickles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Vultaggio invites readers on a whimsical journey celebrating the joy of pickles. Through charming illustrations, playful rhymes, and a dash of humor, Vultaggio crafts an enchanting book that is sure to bring smiles to readers of all ages.
Tewksbury, MA, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pickles”: a delightful exploration of the beloved culinary delight. “Pickles” is the creation of published author, Joanne Vultaggio, an educational assistant for fourteen years, supporting students in their education from pre-K through eighth grade. Working with young children has given her the opportunity to be artistic and creative. Joanne loves sharing her poetry, humor, and art with the students at her school.
Vultaggio shares, “Pickles, pickles, sour, sweet, my mouth just waters, love this treat! Mrs. V. will take you on an imaginative pickle journey. She shares her wonderful illustrations, rhymes, and humor. Hopefully, all who open up this book smile, laugh, and open up a jar of pickles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Vultaggio’s new book is a testament to her artistic talent and creative spirit. With each turn of the page, readers are treated to a visual feast of Vultaggio’s whimsical illustrations and infectious rhymes, making “Pickles” a delightful addition to any library or coffee table.
Consumers can purchase “Pickles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pickles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
