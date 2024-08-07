MySmallBusinessWebsite.com Launches Comprehensive Online Classes to Empower Small Businesses
New platform launched to provide beginner-friendly classes for small business owners and entrepreneurs to learn how to build their own website, create their own graphics, and do their own marketing.
Norman, OK, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- My Small Business Website, a newly launched platform for web development, graphic design, and digital marketing classes, is excited to announce a series of comprehensive and affordable online classes aimed at empowering small business owners and entrepreneurs. These classes, running from August to October 2024, will cover a wide range of essential topics to help businesses build and grow their online presence.
Class Schedule:
Websites 101 – August 20, 2024
Building and Editing a Site in WordPress – August 22, 2024
How to Market Your Business Online – August 27, 2024
Social Media Marketing Tips and Strategies – August 29, 2024
How to Set Up an Online Store – September 10, 2024
How to Rank in Search Engines (SEO Basics) – September 12, 2024
Creative Marketing Strategies for Your Business – September 17, 2024
How to Design Your Own Website – September 19, 2024
Using Free and Paid Website Builders – September 24, 2024
Introduction to Email Marketing – September 26, 2024
Video Editing for Beginners – October 1, 2024
How to Use ChatGPT to Help Your Business – October 3, 2024
How to Use AI to Generate Images – October 8, 2024
Creating Content That Sells – October 10, 2024
Building a Site in Wix – October 15, 2024
Strategies for Surviving Inflation and a Bad Economy – October 17, 2024
Graphic Design for Beginners – October 22, 2024
Introduction to HTML and CSS – October 24, 2024
Simple Photo Editing Techniques – October 29, 2024
Class Details:
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CST
Location: Online (livestream with live chat)
Website: MySmallBusinessWebsite.com
Each class is designed to provide practical, actionable insights and skills that small business owners can immediately implement to improve their online presence and marketing efforts. Attendees will have access to comprehensive class notes, slides, resource lists, templates, and recordings of the classes. Personalized assistance will also be available through group and private tutoring sessions.
Lisa Li, founder of Making The Impact LLC and the creator of My Small Business Website, will be leading these classes. She has over 20 years of experience in graphic design and web development. Over the past 7 years, she has been assisting businesses with their marketing designs and strategies for both online and print. Lisa is dedicated to empowering small businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed online.
“Our goal is to provide small business owners with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive online. These classes are designed to be accessible, practical, and packed with value,” said Lisa Li. “We want to help businesses save money, improve their online presence, and ultimately grow and succeed.”
For more information and to register for the classes, please visit MySmallBusinessWebsite.com.
Contact
Lisa Li
405-310-9329
mysmallbusinesswebsite.com
