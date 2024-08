MySmallBusinessWebsite.com Launches Comprehensive Online Classes to Empower Small Businesses

Norman, OK, August 07, 2024 --( PR.com )-- My Small Business Website, a newly launched platform for web development, graphic design, and digital marketing classes, is excited to announce a series of comprehensive and affordable online classes aimed at empowering small business owners and entrepreneurs. These classes, running from August to October 2024, will cover a wide range of essential topics to help businesses build and grow their online presence.Class Schedule:Websites 101 – August 20, 2024Building and Editing a Site in WordPress – August 22, 2024How to Market Your Business Online – August 27, 2024Social Media Marketing Tips and Strategies – August 29, 2024How to Set Up an Online Store – September 10, 2024How to Rank in Search Engines (SEO Basics) – September 12, 2024Creative Marketing Strategies for Your Business – September 17, 2024How to Design Your Own Website – September 19, 2024Using Free and Paid Website Builders – September 24, 2024Introduction to Email Marketing – September 26, 2024Video Editing for Beginners – October 1, 2024How to Use ChatGPT to Help Your Business – October 3, 2024How to Use AI to Generate Images – October 8, 2024Creating Content That Sells – October 10, 2024Building a Site in Wix – October 15, 2024Strategies for Surviving Inflation and a Bad Economy – October 17, 2024Graphic Design for Beginners – October 22, 2024Introduction to HTML and CSS – October 24, 2024Simple Photo Editing Techniques – October 29, 2024Class Details:Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CSTLocation: Online (livestream with live chat)Website: MySmallBusinessWebsite.comEach class is designed to provide practical, actionable insights and skills that small business owners can immediately implement to improve their online presence and marketing efforts. Attendees will have access to comprehensive class notes, slides, resource lists, templates, and recordings of the classes. Personalized assistance will also be available through group and private tutoring sessions.Lisa Li, founder of Making The Impact LLC and the creator of My Small Business Website, will be leading these classes. She has over 20 years of experience in graphic design and web development. Over the past 7 years, she has been assisting businesses with their marketing designs and strategies for both online and print. Lisa is dedicated to empowering small businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed online.“Our goal is to provide small business owners with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive online. These classes are designed to be accessible, practical, and packed with value,” said Lisa Li. “We want to help businesses save money, improve their online presence, and ultimately grow and succeed.”For more information and to register for the classes, please visit MySmallBusinessWebsite.com.