Marriott St. Louis Grand Wins Double Gold at the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
Saint Louis, MO, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand is proud to announce its Maker’s Mark® 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition bourbon is a Double Gold medal winner of the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). This competition identifies and promotes North America’s best bourbons and whiskeys, and is the only competition in North America laser-focused on whiskey. It is owned and produced by Wine County Network, Inc., a leading producer of internationally focused professional beverage competitions.
The 10th annual competition was held on July 13 and 14, 2024, in Broomfield, Colorado, at Wine Country Network’s headquarters. It is a double-blind competition based on a 100-point scale; Double Gold medal winners receive 95 points and above, and Gold medal winners receive 93 to 94 points.
This year, there were more than 150 entries, a 10% increase over 2023. By the end of the competition, respected by master distillers and serious whiskey enthusiasts for its fair and accurate ratings, judges determined that Marriott St. Louis Grand’s specialty bourbon earned a spot as one of eight Double Gold medal winners.
On July 22, 2024, Double Gold and Gold medal winners were showcased at Wine Country Network, Inc.’s “Best of the Best” Bourbon and Whiskey Experience in New Orleans, Louisiana. This exclusive VIP experience is well attended by mixologists and buyers from all over the globe.
The award-winning 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition bourbon is 111.3 proof and has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 55.65%. It’s available for purchase at Marriott St. Louis Grand’s 8th Street Pantry and Zenia Bar & Grille at $175 for a 750 ml bottle. Zenia Bar & Grille customers can also enjoy the specialty bourbon in craft cocktails.
About Marriott St. Louis Grant
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine. With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
