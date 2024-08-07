As You Wish Publishing Announces the Release of Joe McMonagle's New Book
As You Wish Publishing announces the release of Joe McMonagle's new book, "Shadows and Light: Journeys of a Spirit Healer." To celebrate, a free Amazon download promotion will be available from August 6 to August 10. The book follows Thom Marcirdan's journey of self-discovery and spiritual healing in the enchanting world of Docha-leigh.
Phoenix, AZ, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As You Wish Publishing is thrilled to announce the publication of Joe McMonagle's captivating new book, "Shadows and Light: Journeys of a Spirit Healer." To celebrate the release, they are offering a free Amazon Kindle download from August 6 to August 10.
"Shadows and Light: Journeys of a Spirit Healer" introduces readers to the enchanting world of Docha-leigh, where young Thom Marcirdan's ordinary life takes an extraordinary turn. Despite being mocked by his peers, Thom harbors mysterious healing abilities that extend beyond the physical. His journey of self-discovery begins when he flees his homeland after an encounter with an unscrupulous merchant, leading him into foreign lands and unveiling the true potential of his powers.
As Thom navigates unfamiliar territories, he faces profound questions about his identity and purpose. Through his adventures, Thom learns to wield his gift responsibly, confronts the darker sides of human nature, and challenges his understanding of God and life after death.
According to Kyra Schaefer from As You Wish Publishing, "Joe McMonagle blends fantasy and spiritual wisdom in his storytelling. His deep understanding of spiritual healing and human nature infuses Shadows and Light: Journeys of a Spirit Healer with authenticity and depth, making it a must-read for fans of the genre."
Free Book Promotion:
To celebrate the launch, Shadows and Light: Journeys of a Spirit Healer will be available for free download on Amazon from August 6 to August 10.
Book Details:
Available on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3WQsnEm
Kyra Schaefer
602-849-4500
https://www.asyouwishpublishing.com
