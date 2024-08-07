As You Wish Publishing Announces the Release of Joe McMonagle's New Book

As You Wish Publishing announces the release of Joe McMonagle's new book, "Shadows and Light: Journeys of a Spirit Healer." To celebrate, a free Amazon download promotion will be available from August 6 to August 10. The book follows Thom Marcirdan's journey of self-discovery and spiritual healing in the enchanting world of Docha-leigh.