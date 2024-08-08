Knovos to Demonstrate the Latest AI-Led Innovations in Their Products During ILTACON 2024
Knovos will exhibit the latest updates across their product spectrum at ILTACON 2024. The company's core team comprising of passionate legal enthusiasts & technocrats along with the seasoned legal-tech expert Mr. Dharmesh Shingala, will be at booth #715 for one-on-one meetings and product demos.
Fairfax, VA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Knovos, a renowned legal technology company – specializing in providing innovative solutions to the legal industry, announced that their team will showcase its legal tech solutions at booth #715 during ILTACON 2024. The premier educational and networking event for the legal sector is scheduled from August 11 to 15, 2024, at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.
The company has rolled out major updates, including “Generative AI Assist” in its legal technology products. Check out some of the important updates you can experience first-hand at the event.
Knovos Discovery:
· Enhanced data processing with intuitive new user interface.
· Introduced a function to add custom PII. Once you add it, the system starts extracting that PII from the dataset and reflects it in PII analysis.
· Expanded chat data processing and review capability to Tiktok and Instagram and other IM chat data
· Added support for Microsoft Office 365. It enables users to process Contacts, Notes, and Calendar data along with emails.
· Enhanced Knowledge Augmented Searching capability using improved AI engine.
Knovos Manage:
· Introduced Generative AI Assist that helps classifying Case communication and compose or rephrase emails and responses in the ticketing module.
· Simplified third-party integration with leading file-sharing apps (i.e. iManage)
· Enhanced Automated workflow to execute Legalhold.
· Launched a user-friendly workflow designer.
Knovos Rooms & Knovos Arbitrate:
· Introduced Generative AI-assist to produce human-like responses to user queries (or prompts).
· Introduced a configurable worklist, which is helpful in due diligence and other collaborative activities.
· Enhanced anytime, anywhere experience by Knovos Rooms Mobile apps.
· Added a custom PII feature in PII analytics. Now, one can add custom PII and run analytics over hosted data. Export of PII information is also available now.
· Introduced auto-transcript feature to produce transcripts of uploaded Deposition Data and generate content analytics & searching.
· Launched Kanban Board view to ease task tracking and navigation.
· Introduced Survey module to conduct survey across stakeholders.
Knovos GRC:
· Enhanced Compliance readiness by Adding support for Microsoft OneDrive. Now, the system automatically fetches and processes documents hosted on OneDrive. Also, support for Microsoft Teams was added.
The generative AI toolkit embedded in Knovos products follows the RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) technique, which is more reliable and trustworthy for legal professionals.
“From AI adoption to eDiscovery cost control, streamlining processes to automating repetitive tasks, and centralizing file collaboration to compliance readiness, whatever your goal for your organization, we’ve got you covered,” says Dharmesh Shingala, CEO of Knovos.
To schedule a meeting or a personalized demo, please follow the link: https://www.knovos.com/events/iltacon-2024/
Contact
Knovos
Maulik Virparia
+1-703-226-1500
https://www.knovos.com/
Maulik Virparia
+1-703-226-1500
https://www.knovos.com/
