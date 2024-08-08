"Panda Cub Swap," by Beth Bacon, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of "Panda Cub Swap" by Beth Bacon and illustrated by Ann Belov. This lovely picture book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
First Place Winner of the Little Peeps - Chanticleer Book Awards.
It takes a lot of work to bring a panda cub into the world. They are born with delicate pink skin, they’re unable to see, unable to walk— and even unable to go to the bathroom without help! It’s so much work that panda mamas can only take care of one cub at a time.
So, when Zoo Atlanta’s beloved giant panda, Lun Lun, surprised everyone by having twins, the zoo staff had to pitch in. They made a plan to share parenting duties with Lun Lun. Every few hours the zoo staff swapped the cubs between Lun Lun and their workroom to make sure the cubs got equal time with mom. It was hard work, and Lun Lun didn’t even know she had twins! The cubs ate and slept, opened their eyes, and grew beautiful black and white coats. Fans watching around the world submitted name ideas for the cubs. Everyone cheered as the cubs took their first steps. As the cubs grew larger and more independent, excitement grew about their upcoming reunion. Would Lun Lun accept them when she finally met them both? Luckily, for Lun Lun motherhood came naturally.
Mary Quattlebaum, author of "Brother, Sister, Me and You" and other National Geographic books says, “Lively writing and stunning art come together seamlessly in a true, tender tale of survival.”
Beth Bacon, lives in Bainbridge Island, Washington, near Seattle. She has published numerous children’s books, including with Hachette. Beth has an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, an MA in Communication Arts from New York University, and a BA in Literature from Harvard University.
The illustrator, Ann Belov also lives in the Pacific northwest. She received a BFA from the Philadelphia College of Art (now University of the Arts) and an MFA from University of Washington.
Panda Cub Swap by Beth Bacon. 48 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-431-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as a hardcover and an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histria.
